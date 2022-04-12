Representing High-Tech Companies Guide 2022: A One-of-a-Kind Book Designed to Help You Handle the Whole Range of Legal Issues in this Dynamic Field - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Representing High-Tech Companies" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Counseling clients in transactions involving high-tech companies requires familiarity with several of the most complex areas of law, finance and technology. Representing High-Tech Companies is a one-of-a-kind book, designed to help you handle the whole range of legal issues in this dynamic field.

Whether you are building a technology practice from the ground up or want to represent your existing clients more effectively, this book will bring you up to speed and help you stay ahead of the pack.

You'll find out about: financing and documenting joint ventures and early-stage strategic partnerships; devising workable nondisclosure agreements; managing an intellectual property portfolio; minimizing litigation risk for public technology companies; designing employment contracts and benefit plans in a highly competitive industry; handling securities laws, import/export controls, and other aspects of the regulatory scheme; and many other "hot button" legal issues facing technology-driven businesses.

Featuring more than 75 forms and checklists, and a remarkable high-tech glossary of industry terms, phrases, and acronyms, Representing High-Tech Companies will quickly become your favorite legal reference.

All of the forms are included in the text of the book and the online version.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Selected Structural and Financing Issues for Early-Stage Ventures

Chapter 3 Nondisclosure Agreements

Chapter 4 Transaction Planning, Due Diligence, Term Sheets and Letters of Intent

Chapter 5 Consortia, Joint Ventures and Strategic Partnering

Chapter 6 Selected Business Contracts

Chapter 7 Intellectual Property

Chapter 8 The Regulatory Environment

Chapter 9 Employee and Related Matters

Chapter 10 Selected Issues for the Public Technology Company

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srr9tr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005777/en/