Andersen Global Strengthens Africa Platform with Collaborating Firm iSHARA in Tanzania

Andersen Global expands its presence in Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with ISHARA Consulting Limited (iSHARA), a tax and business advisory services firm in Tanzania.

Founded in 2012 and led by Directors Olive Mosha and Isaac Saburi, iSHARA specializes in providing full-service capabilities in tax compliance and consulting, restructuring, accounting and a whole host of other tax and accounting services. The firm's team of more than 20 professionals operates out of Dar es Salaam and works with local and international clients to identify the root of complex tax issues and provide best-in-class solutions.

"We apply deep market knowledge and expertise to address key issues our clients encounter at the local and international level," said Director Olive Mosha. "Our collaboration with Andersen Global enhances our firm's resources and allows us to navigate the ever-changing business environment to deliver integrated solutions worldwide."

"Not only do iSHARA's capabilities complement our platform in the market, but their drive to build a firm that provides best-in-class, seamless service aligns with our organization's vision," said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. "The firm is an important addition as we continue to maintain our foothold in the region and provide our clients with broad, synergistic coverage globally."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 10,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 337 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

