GO Partners With Scienaptic AI To Revolutionize Automotive Screening For Millions

Scienaptic AI, a leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, announced today that GO, a first-of-its-kind car subscription, has partnered with the company to provide enhanced and faster decisions to its customers. In partnering, GO looks to increase the availability of its offering using transformative technology in its screening and decisioning process.
GO provides consumers a cheaper and easier way to get their daily driver. GO thrives where other car subscriptions failed: Price. Through a complete reimagining of the car subscription model, GO saves customers around 20-30% per month compared to traditional car ownership. The entire process is handled online without stepping foot in a physical location. With Scienaptic's AI-powered platform, GO will be able to offer quicker approvals, drive higher automation, receive enhanced risk signals and help more customers with poor credit history.
"Until now, the only attempts at innovation outside of the traditional automotive experience were extremely expensive and not practical for, or even desired by, most consumers. GO serves the mass audience of payment-driven shoppers looking to get the best car for their monthly budget. By removing all the things that add cost and frustration with little value in return, we provide customers a value proposition so compelling that it almost seems too good to be true," said Michael Beauchamp, GO's Founder and CEO. "Our partnership with Scienaptic allows us to further streamline our customer application and transaction process resulting in less friction and smarter screening to extend the GO offering to an even larger audience."
Correspondingly, Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic AI, said, "We are excited to partner with GO Car Subscription, which is helping people achieve one of the basic requirements of modern times – car drivership for all. Our AI-powered platform will enable GO to assess potential customers faster, make advanced decisions and expand their business while reducing the associated risk significantly. We are looking forward to helping GO Car Subscription grow and ensure that millions of customers have the car of their dreams."
About GO
GO is a simpler and more affordable alternative to traditional car ownership. Order a car online in under 5 minutes with just a few clicks and save 20-30% per month. All cars include routine maintenance, full factory warranty, inspections, title & registration, and roadside assistance. Apply with just a driver's license and some basic information. No hard credit checks. Say goodbye to traditional car ownership at www.drivego.com.
About Scienaptic
Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes' to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005757/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.