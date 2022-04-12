GO Partners With Scienaptic AI To Revolutionize Automotive Screening For Millions

Scienaptic AI, a leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, announced today that GO, a first-of-its-kind car subscription, has partnered with the company to provide enhanced and faster decisions to its customers. In partnering, GO looks to increase the availability of its offering using transformative technology in its screening and decisioning process.

GO provides consumers a cheaper and easier way to get their daily driver. GO thrives where other car subscriptions failed: Price. Through a complete reimagining of the car subscription model, GO saves customers around 20-30% per month compared to traditional car ownership. The entire process is handled online without stepping foot in a physical location. With Scienaptic's AI-powered platform, GO will be able to offer quicker approvals, drive higher automation, receive enhanced risk signals and help more customers with poor credit history.

"Until now, the only attempts at innovation outside of the traditional automotive experience were extremely expensive and not practical for, or even desired by, most consumers. GO serves the mass audience of payment-driven shoppers looking to get the best car for their monthly budget. By removing all the things that add cost and frustration with little value in return, we provide customers a value proposition so compelling that it almost seems too good to be true," said Michael Beauchamp, GO's Founder and CEO. "Our partnership with Scienaptic allows us to further streamline our customer application and transaction process resulting in less friction and smarter screening to extend the GO offering to an even larger audience."

Correspondingly, Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic AI, said, "We are excited to partner with GO Car Subscription, which is helping people achieve one of the basic requirements of modern times – car drivership for all. Our AI-powered platform will enable GO to assess potential customers faster, make advanced decisions and expand their business while reducing the associated risk significantly. We are looking forward to helping GO Car Subscription grow and ensure that millions of customers have the car of their dreams."

About GO

GO is a simpler and more affordable alternative to traditional car ownership. Order a car online in under 5 minutes with just a few clicks and save 20-30% per month. All cars include routine maintenance, full factory warranty, inspections, title & registration, and roadside assistance. Apply with just a driver's license and some basic information. No hard credit checks. Say goodbye to traditional car ownership at www.drivego.com.

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes' to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.

