United States Addiction Disorder Drugs Market Report 2022: Focus on California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Addiction Disorders Drugs Market Research Report by Drug Type (Alcohol, Marijuana, and Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medications), Treatment, End-user, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Addiction Disorders Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 4,590.08 million in 2021, USD 5,124.32 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.15% to reach USD 7,347.77 million by 2027.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
- Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
- Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
- Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Company Usability Profiles:
- Accord Healthcare
- Alkermes PLC
- Aurobindo Pharma Limited
- BioCorRx Inc
- Cipla Limited
- Consern Pharma Limited
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Insys Therapeutics
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Medtronic PLC
- Novartis AG
- Opiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc
- Perrigo Company PLC
- Pfizer, Inc
- PSYCHEMEDICS CORPORATION
- Purdue Pharma L.P.
- Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Addiction Disorders Drugs Market, by Drug Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Alcohol
6.3. Marijuana
6.4. Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medications
6.5. Synthetic Cannabinoids
6.6. Tobacco/Nicotine and Vaping
7. Addiction Disorders Drugs Market, by Treatment
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Counseling and behavioral therapies
7.3. Detoxification
7.4. Medications
7.5. Rehabilitation programs
7.6. Self-help groups
8. Addiction Disorders Drugs Market, by End-user
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hospital and Clinics
8.3. Residential treatment centers
9. California Addiction Disorders Drugs Market
10. Florida Addiction Disorders Drugs Market
11. Illinois Addiction Disorders Drugs Market
12. New York Addiction Disorders Drugs Market
13. Ohio Addiction Disorders Drugs Market
14. Pennsylvania Addiction Disorders Drugs Market
15. Texas Addiction Disorders Drugs Market
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.1.1. Quadrants
16.1.2. Business Strategy
16.1.3. Product Satisfaction
16.2. Market Ranking Analysis
16.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
16.4. Competitive Scenario
16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
16.4.4. Investment & Funding
16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
17. Company Usability Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzq456
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005764/en/
