Blackline Safety's G7 and G7 EXO Win Top Industrial Hygiene Awards

Blackline Safety Corp. BLN ("Blackline" or "Blackline Safety"), a global leader in connected safety technology, has been awarded four top 2022 Industrial Hygiene Awards by Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S). It's the eighth time in nine years the company has been honored by OH&S for its new product innovations.

Blackline – which provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day – won two platinum awards for its G7 EXO area monitor and two gold awards for its G7 personal gas detector in the IoT connected devices and gas and vapor monitoring categories. The awards were selected by an independent judging panel of highly-qualified industry professionals, covering 18 categories.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by OH&S as an IoT innovator helping companies keep their people safe by harnessing real-time cloud-connected data from worksites to improve industrial hygiene," said Brian Sweeney, Chief Technology Officer, Blackline Safety.

G7 EXO operates in real-time in the harshest of conditions to keep workers safe. Easily tailored to suit specific gas detection and safety monitoring needs, the first-of-their-kind cloud-connected monitors with live monitoring capabilities allow companies to accurately visualize what's happening around their facilities and rapidly alert teams in the event of a hazard or emergency.

G7 is a robust and intelligent connected wearable that accurately detects gas hazards, instantly notifying both workers and managers in real time and enables corrective action to be taken to mitigate future incidents.

"Our game-changing technology is revolutionizing an industry that hasn't changed in decades—and we continue to innovate and improve as part of our vision to transform the industrial workplace through technology," added Sweeney.

As industrial hygiene continues to be a key concern with companies, "Our second annual Industrial Hygiene Awards attracted even more impressive and inventive products and solutions that aid professionals in the field of industrial hygiene," said OH&S Editor Sydny Shepard. "While we all get used to our ‘new normal,' manufacturers and vendors in the industry are hard at work to ensure that employees are as healthy and safe at work as possible. It's exciting to see this industry continue to grow and innovate in new ways each year."

The Industrial Hygiene Awards – now in their second year – honor outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve industrial hygiene.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT. With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 177 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

