Insights on the Mechanical Ventilator Global Market to 2027 - Soaring Innovations in ICU Ventilation is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Mechanical Ventilator Market size is expected to reach $11.7 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 12.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of the global mechanical ventilator market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, and other lung disorders as well as rise in number of hospitals & diagnostic centers. As per the Globocan 2020, lung cancer is a second ranked cancer in terms of patient count in Europe with estimated 477,534 newly diagnosed patients.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Furthermore, COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of market. The COVID-19 infection is associated with respiratory failure, and requires critical care with ventilator support. Mechanical ventilation has regularly been employed to oxygenate seriously ill COVID-19 patients. In addition, new delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 with high spreading rate found in mid-November 2021 have increased the risk of third wave across the world. Moreover, key manufacturing companies in mechanical ventilators market and government have taken initiatives to boost the production of market to fulfil the high requirement of ventilators during the pandemic.

Thus, presence of various manufacturers and initiatives taken by government to increase the production of market propelled the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with mechanical ventilators and risk of ventilator associated diseases such as nosocomial pneumonias restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing number of ICU Admissions is augmenting the demand for critical care

The burden of respiratory diseases is rising globally, owing to numerous factors such as smoking, obesity, and lifestyle changes. According to the Regents of the University of California, in the United States, approximately 4 million ICU admissions are registered each year. In Germany, around 2.1 million patients are admitted in ICU each year, out of which an estimated 42.0% patients require mechanical ventilation. The increasing demand for critical care equipment, due to increasing number of ICU admissions in emerging and developed countries are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the impact of COVID-19, the number of ICU admissions had an additional impact and the need of critical care equipment.

Soaring Innovations In Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Ventilation

Potential optimization of ventilation bundles begins by re-investigating the critical constituents of respiratory mechanics. Automation of ventilation settings could result in a solution. Closed-loop systems have been categorized into clear, physiological signal-based, and explicit computerized protocols or ECP. ECP systems utilize numerous inputs to curb one or numerous ventilator outputs.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

High Capital Requirement

Purchasing a fleet of ventilators for hospital is a major decision. The cost of acquiring new equipment is part of that decision-making process. There are many ventilator options available to care for a variety of patient needs. Examples include: Home care ventilators, Transport ventilators, Low, medium, and high-acuity ventilators, High-frequency ventilators, Noninvasive positive pressure ventilation/continuous positive airway pressure (NPPV/CPAP), bi-level positive airway pressure (BIPAP) systems.

Different ventilators also have different gas delivery designs, including turbine-based air supply and proportional solenoid (PSOL) valve control, or a combination of the two systems. Costs for these ventilators can range from $5,000 to $50,000. Premium or high-acuity ventilators - most commonly found in hospital ICUs - typically have a PSOL gas delivery design and can currently cost between $25,000 and $50,000.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product Type

Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care

Transport/Portable/Ambulatory

Neonatal Care

By Age Group

Adult

Geriatric

Pediatric & Neonatal

By Component

Devices

Services

By Mode

Invasive Ventilation

Non-invasive Ventilation

By End User

Hospital & Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Home Care

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Getinge AB

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Zoll Medical Corporation)

Hamilton Medical AG (Hamilton Bonaduz AG)

Carl Reiner GmbH

Mindray Medical International Limited

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

