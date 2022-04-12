Insights on the Mechanical Ventilator Global Market to 2027 - Soaring Innovations in ICU Ventilation is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Mechanical Ventilator Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Age Group, By Component (Devices and Services), By Mode, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mechanical Ventilator Market size is expected to reach $11.7 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 12.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
The growth of the global mechanical ventilator market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, and other lung disorders as well as rise in number of hospitals & diagnostic centers. As per the Globocan 2020, lung cancer is a second ranked cancer in terms of patient count in Europe with estimated 477,534 newly diagnosed patients.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Furthermore, COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of market. The COVID-19 infection is associated with respiratory failure, and requires critical care with ventilator support. Mechanical ventilation has regularly been employed to oxygenate seriously ill COVID-19 patients. In addition, new delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 with high spreading rate found in mid-November 2021 have increased the risk of third wave across the world. Moreover, key manufacturing companies in mechanical ventilators market and government have taken initiatives to boost the production of market to fulfil the high requirement of ventilators during the pandemic.
Thus, presence of various manufacturers and initiatives taken by government to increase the production of market propelled the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with mechanical ventilators and risk of ventilator associated diseases such as nosocomial pneumonias restrict the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Growth Factors:
Increasing number of ICU Admissions is augmenting the demand for critical care
The burden of respiratory diseases is rising globally, owing to numerous factors such as smoking, obesity, and lifestyle changes. According to the Regents of the University of California, in the United States, approximately 4 million ICU admissions are registered each year. In Germany, around 2.1 million patients are admitted in ICU each year, out of which an estimated 42.0% patients require mechanical ventilation. The increasing demand for critical care equipment, due to increasing number of ICU admissions in emerging and developed countries are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the impact of COVID-19, the number of ICU admissions had an additional impact and the need of critical care equipment.
Soaring Innovations In Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Ventilation
Potential optimization of ventilation bundles begins by re-investigating the critical constituents of respiratory mechanics. Automation of ventilation settings could result in a solution. Closed-loop systems have been categorized into clear, physiological signal-based, and explicit computerized protocols or ECP. ECP systems utilize numerous inputs to curb one or numerous ventilator outputs.
Marketing Restraining Factor:
High Capital Requirement
Purchasing a fleet of ventilators for hospital is a major decision. The cost of acquiring new equipment is part of that decision-making process. There are many ventilator options available to care for a variety of patient needs. Examples include: Home care ventilators, Transport ventilators, Low, medium, and high-acuity ventilators, High-frequency ventilators, Noninvasive positive pressure ventilation/continuous positive airway pressure (NPPV/CPAP), bi-level positive airway pressure (BIPAP) systems.
Different ventilators also have different gas delivery designs, including turbine-based air supply and proportional solenoid (PSOL) valve control, or a combination of the two systems. Costs for these ventilators can range from $5,000 to $50,000. Premium or high-acuity ventilators - most commonly found in hospital ICUs - typically have a PSOL gas delivery design and can currently cost between $25,000 and $50,000.
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Product Type
- Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care
- Transport/Portable/Ambulatory
- Neonatal Care
By Age Group
- Adult
- Geriatric
- Pediatric & Neonatal
By Component
- Devices
- Services
By Mode
- Invasive Ventilation
- Non-invasive Ventilation
By End User
- Hospital & Clinic
- Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Home Care
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic PLC
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Getinge AB
- Asahi Kasei Corporation (Zoll Medical Corporation)
- Hamilton Medical AG (Hamilton Bonaduz AG)
- Carl Reiner GmbH
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- Vyaire Medical, Inc.
