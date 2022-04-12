Marty Zamora, MD Joins Renovion, Inc. as Chief Medical Officer

Renovion today announced that Dr. Martin "Marty" Zamora, MD, has joined Renovion as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Zamora will lead the Phase 3 NDA-enabling clinical program in lung transplant and provide clinical expertise relative to the non-CF bronchiectasis (NCFBRE), non-tuberculosis mycobacteria pulmonary disease (NTM), and COPD programs that are also initiating this year.

Dan Copeland, CEO of Renovion, commented, "Marty is one of the most experienced clinicians in lung transplant in the country, and he is a vital addition to the Renovion team as we launch this Phase 3 trial in lung transplant this summer."

"Renovion received orphan designation for use of ARINA-1 in lung transplant, and this is the first drug of its kind for these patients with no FDA-approved therapies," continued Copeland. "Dr. Zamora knows these patients through several decades of clinical practice and he is very aware of the need for therapies that can improve outcomes in this underserved population. And, his familiarity with the broader group of chronic inflammatory lung diseases in our development program makes him a perfect fit for our team as we develop drugs for patients that have few treatment options today."

"Renovion has exceptional early patient data and recently completed a chronic toxicology study with exceptional results," said Dr. Zamora. "Renovion is laser-focused on helping patients that have a tremendous unmet need for therapy, and I am excited to join the team as CMO to help move this promising pipeline forward."

Dr. Zamora has spent his career focused on improving the lives of lung transplant patients. He joined the faculty at the University of Colorado and started the Lung Transplant Program where he served as the Medical Director for 27 years. He is Professor Emeritus of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Dr. Zamora received his B.S. from the University of Notre Dame and his M.D. from the University of Colorado. He has had a long and productive research career in the Cardiovascular Pulmonary Research Laboratory before transitioning to the Barbara Davis Center to study transplant biology. He has remained active in clinical, translational, and basic research and has been an NIH-funded investigator for numerous studies, including the National Emphysema Treatment Trial and multiple investigator-initiated and industry-sponsored studies. His work has resulted in the publication of several book chapters and over 150 articles and abstracts published in peer-reviewed journals. He has been awarded many honors and was recently named the recipient of The Faculty Gold Headed Cane Award, which is awarded by the Department of Medicine to a clinician as a symbol of the highest degree of excellence in the medical profession. He has been a member of the American Society of Transplantation Thoracic Committee, United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) Board of Directors, and the UNOS Thoracic Committee, as well as the Chair of the Lung Allocation Subcommittee that was responsible for the development of the current U.S. Lung Allocation System. He is a member of numerous other professional societies, including serving on the Board and Medical and Scientific Advisory Committees for the Alpha-1 Foundation.

Renovion, Inc.

Renovion is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing ARINA-1, a novel nebulized therapy delivered to the lungs to treat pulmonary diseases. ARINA-1 clears mucus and reduces damaging inflammation in the airways to restore lung health. ARINA-1 is poised to start clinical trials in chronic inflammatory airways diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis (CF) bronchiectasis (NCFBE) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Renovion team has in-depth experience in drug development with extensive scientific expertise in chronic pulmonary conditions and inflammation. For more information on Renovion, visit https://www.renovion.com/ or follow Renovion on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005238/en/