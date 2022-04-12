ClearOne Appoints Sound Marketing West to Represent its Full Line of Solutions in California, Nevada, and Hawaii

Forty-two year old manufacturer's rep firm has a long history of serving commercial and industrial contractors, distributors, and consultants for audio, data, video, and data products.
Strengthening the representation of its entire product portfolio of Pro Audio, Conferencing, Video Collaboration, and AV Networking solutions across a range of vertical markets, ClearOne CLRO today announced the appointment of Sound Marketing West to serve as its newest manufacturer representative in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The appointment is effective immediately, according to ClearOne President & CEO Zee Hakimoglu.
"Sound Marketing West has the sales professionals, channel experience, product knowledge, training and support resources to expertly represent our entire product portfolio to all of the resellers and distributors they serve," Hakimoglu said today. "Their consultive approach to serving their customers with the right solutions for channel-specific applications will drive business growth of all our products across all target markets. We're thrilled to partner with Gary and his team for this important set of states."
Sound Marketing West President Gary Lee emphasized that, "The successful manufacturer's rep understands how to apply the right product solutions to specific customer needs in each vertical market, and ClearOne is unique in its ability to deliver a complete range of award-winning Pro AV, Conferencing, Video Collaboration, and AV Networking solutions for nearly every possible application. We are excited to add this market leader to the companies we represent, and we look forward to working closely with the entire ClearOne sales team to take their product line to more customers than ever before in the states we serve."
About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.
