Arrow Exterminators Selects Zenoss and ADCom for Managed IT Services

Leading Pest Control Company Modernizes With Managed Full-Stack Monitoring and AIOps

Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced Arrow Exterminators, the sixth largest pest and termite control company in the United States, has selected ADCom Solutions to provide managed IT services powered by Zenoss.

Arrow provides the most environmentally friendly and sustainable approach to pest control and has expanded both organically and through acquisitions with annual revenues exceeding $317 million. Family owned and operated since 1964, Arrow Exterminators believes in going beyond the call for their customers to protect their families, homes and businesses, using the most effective and environmentally responsible methods available on the market today. Arrow is headquartered in Atlanta and provides services in 12 states.

"One of the key attributes ADCom brings to Arrow is the attention to detail and strong account support," said Brannon Gillis, senior vice president of technology at Arrow Exterminators. "The ADCom-Zenoss solution allows Arrow to focus on our core business and on taking care of our customers, which is protecting their health and property in the most environmentally responsible manner."

ADCom has been a key partner in Arrow's recent technology transformation, which included both a hardware refresh and carrier migration. ADCom handled all aspects of the migration, including on-site technicians, remote engineering support, carrier orders and hardware logistics.

One of the key areas of interest to Arrow was ADCom's industry-leading management platform, VEEUE, which is powered by Zenoss and is integrated with ServiceNow and Sisense. Arrow's 155 service centers leverage the VEEUE platform, with ADCom providing around-the-clock support via its U.S.-based network operations center.

Zenoss Cloud is the leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that streams all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses. To learn more about Zenoss Cloud, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product.

"We're very proud to be trusted by Arrow Exterminators to modernize their business," said Greg Stock, CEO of Zenoss. "Both Arrow and ADCom share the Zenoss core value of "customers for life," and that is enabling us to do great things together."

About Arrow Exterminators

Family owned and operated since 1964, Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators is the sixth largest pest and termite control company in the United States ranked by revenue. Arrow boasts a modern fleet of more than 2,800 vehicles, 156 service centers, 3,000 team members with revenues exceeding $330 million and in 2022 was named a Top 5 USA Workplace. Featuring QualityPro accreditation by the National Pest Management Association, the company offers innovative and environmentally responsible services to protect homes and businesses of customers in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Visit arrowexterminators.com for more information.

About ADCom Solutions

ADCom Solutions is a trusted leader in building technology solutions designed to address the growing demands and challenges businesses face daily. Networks are continually evolving and are more complex, but with the release of VEEUE™ and VEEUE+ powered by Zenoss, ADCom delivers a user-friendly, single-pane-of-glass, monitoring and management platform, made to ensure businesses can leverage all of their advanced technologies and help to improve their daily operations; all backed with a 24x7x365, US Based, English speaking, Network Operations Center. For more information about ADCom Solutions and VEEUE™ and VEEUE+, please visit adcomsolutions.com/veeue-network-monitoring-and-management.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

