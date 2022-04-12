The Worldwide Specialty PACS Industry is Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Specialty PACS Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Model, By Type, By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Specialty PACS Market size is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The enhancements in biomedical technologies have improved the way of doctors analyze patients' data. The PACS systems are one of such technological advancements. PACS refers to picture archiving & communication skill systems, which is an imaging technology mainly used by the healthcare industry.
The PACS helps in the transmission of the image from the site of acquisition to multiple locations that require the image. The picture archiving & communication system is capable to access multiple models like CT, radiographs, ultrasound, and MRI at the same time on multiple locations within the hospitals as well as across different areas.
The main function of PACS is to make image viewing easier and help to manage the medical data. For example, to match the requirements of technology in the healthcare sector, the JPI healthcare solutions designed ExamVue PACS. The ExamVue PACS can be used by large as well as small hospitals with a limit of 10 viewers. This software can easily be installed across the office to show the x rays of patients as well as to perform diagnoses in the private office.
The World Health Organization predicts that the population of people with the age of 60 or more will increase up to 2 billion by 2050 in the world, which is expected to result in the demand for healthcare services. Moreover, the increasing investment in medical imaging will boost the demand for specialty PACS. The major factor responsible for the increased load on healthcare sector is the rising number of scans among various small & large medical facilities.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost all the industries across the world. The pandemic has brutally affected the specialty PACS market which has recorded a decrease in the demand for PACS devices.
In addition, the disturbance in import & export of raw material as well as final products, less production due to the complete lockdown along with various other restrictions imposed by the government authorities resulted in disrupted supply chain. Also, the increased number of healthcare workers falling ill in the pandemic has led to the less productivity. The decline in hospital visits due to the risk of coronavirus spread has resulted in reduced demand for PACS systems in the market.
Market Growth Factors:
Increasing geriatric population
The number of aged population is continuously rising in the world. Various problems are accompanied by the aging of the musculoskeletal system which results in changes in bones and soft tissues. The risk of fractures due to alteration in bone-like osteoporosis & osteomalacia is more in old age people. Osteoarthritis is one of the common musculoskeletal diseases found in the elder population. Thus, the surgeries in old age people is also high due to high spread of chronic diseases.
Advantages associated with specialty PACS
The adoption of picture archiving & communication systems (PACS) has changed the working style of the healthcare industry. The technological advancements have made it possible for physicians to share medical images report electronically with ease and in less time with the help of PACS systems. The main advantage of PACS systems is that it provides digital imaging which enables medical professionals to have a closer and clear look at images.
Marketing Restraining Factor:
Inefficiency of PACS systems
Instead of various benefits associated with the use of PACS systems for imaging, the PACS system can also be a confusing decision for the radiology providers and outpatient imaging centers. Each center deals with the different situations and thus requires different specialized solution. The PACS systems mainly focus on the needs of radiology facilities of healthcare centers, whereas the administrators of imaging centers do not have the same requirements as hospital administrators which sometime make the PACS system inefficient for such imaging centers.
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Deployment Model
- On premises
- Cloud-based
By Type
- Radiology PACS
- Orthopedics PACS
- Oncology PACS
- Pathology PACS
- Ophthalmology PACS
- Women's health PACS
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Novarad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions
- Escalon Medical Corp.
- IBM Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Canon, Inc.
- INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- McKesson Corporation
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Topcon Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmckke
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005752/en/
