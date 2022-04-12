The Worldwide Specialty PACS Industry is Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Specialty PACS Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Model, By Type, By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Specialty PACS Market size is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The enhancements in biomedical technologies have improved the way of doctors analyze patients' data. The PACS systems are one of such technological advancements. PACS refers to picture archiving & communication skill systems, which is an imaging technology mainly used by the healthcare industry.

The PACS helps in the transmission of the image from the site of acquisition to multiple locations that require the image. The picture archiving & communication system is capable to access multiple models like CT, radiographs, ultrasound, and MRI at the same time on multiple locations within the hospitals as well as across different areas.

The main function of PACS is to make image viewing easier and help to manage the medical data. For example, to match the requirements of technology in the healthcare sector, the JPI healthcare solutions designed ExamVue PACS. The ExamVue PACS can be used by large as well as small hospitals with a limit of 10 viewers. This software can easily be installed across the office to show the x rays of patients as well as to perform diagnoses in the private office.

The World Health Organization predicts that the population of people with the age of 60 or more will increase up to 2 billion by 2050 in the world, which is expected to result in the demand for healthcare services. Moreover, the increasing investment in medical imaging will boost the demand for specialty PACS. The major factor responsible for the increased load on healthcare sector is the rising number of scans among various small & large medical facilities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost all the industries across the world. The pandemic has brutally affected the specialty PACS market which has recorded a decrease in the demand for PACS devices.

In addition, the disturbance in import & export of raw material as well as final products, less production due to the complete lockdown along with various other restrictions imposed by the government authorities resulted in disrupted supply chain. Also, the increased number of healthcare workers falling ill in the pandemic has led to the less productivity. The decline in hospital visits due to the risk of coronavirus spread has resulted in reduced demand for PACS systems in the market.

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing geriatric population

The number of aged population is continuously rising in the world. Various problems are accompanied by the aging of the musculoskeletal system which results in changes in bones and soft tissues. The risk of fractures due to alteration in bone-like osteoporosis & osteomalacia is more in old age people. Osteoarthritis is one of the common musculoskeletal diseases found in the elder population. Thus, the surgeries in old age people is also high due to high spread of chronic diseases.

Advantages associated with specialty PACS

The adoption of picture archiving & communication systems (PACS) has changed the working style of the healthcare industry. The technological advancements have made it possible for physicians to share medical images report electronically with ease and in less time with the help of PACS systems. The main advantage of PACS systems is that it provides digital imaging which enables medical professionals to have a closer and clear look at images.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Inefficiency of PACS systems

Instead of various benefits associated with the use of PACS systems for imaging, the PACS system can also be a confusing decision for the radiology providers and outpatient imaging centers. Each center deals with the different situations and thus requires different specialized solution. The PACS systems mainly focus on the needs of radiology facilities of healthcare centers, whereas the administrators of imaging centers do not have the same requirements as hospital administrators which sometime make the PACS system inefficient for such imaging centers.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Deployment Model

On premises

Cloud-based

By Type

Radiology PACS

Orthopedics PACS

Oncology PACS

Pathology PACS

Ophthalmology PACS

Women's health PACS

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Novarad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions

Escalon Medical Corp.

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Canon, Inc.

INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

