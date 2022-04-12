Integrated Partners Helps Affiliate Nearly Double Assets Under Management via Strategic Acquisition

With legal counsel and other operations and transition services from Integrated Partners, this deal to purchase Wagner Resources Group was completed successfully, resulting in $810M asset advisory firm

Integrated Partners, a national financial planning and registered investment advisory firm, today announced that Integrated Financial Partners -- one of its affiliates, led by Leal Deddens and Shawn Wilson -- has acquired Wagner Resources Group, nearly doubling its assets via a quick and seamless transition.

Through the acquisition of the Wagner Resource Group, Integrated Financial Partners grew from $450 million in brokerage and advisory assets serviced to $810 million as of March 1. The Integrated Financial Partners team now consists of five financial advisors and four staff members, including two financial advisors who were added as a result of the acquisition -- Phylyp Wagner, of Wagner Resources Group, and Matt Quattlebaum.

The Wagner Resource Group and Integrated Financial Partners have similar financial planning philosophies and both firms look at client service through the same lens. When the opportunity to combine the businesses presented itself, Deddens and Wilson were quick to move forward. Integrated Partners' Chief Legal Officer John Cataldo navigated the legal transaction's intricacies, Chief Growth Officer Rob Sandrew provided deal counsel and the transition team led by Chief Implementation Officer Andree Mohr expertly handled the combination of the two firms.

"Business transactions like this can feel overwhelmingly cumbersome and complex, but with Integrated Partners, the situation couldn't have been more different. Throughout the transition process, their team was proactive in assuaging our team's concerns by anticipating our needs and taking care of them," Deddens said. "The legal elements of bringing our two firms together were made unbelievably painless by John Cataldo – and happened three times as quickly as it may have otherwise without his expertise."

Wilson added, "Working with the Integrated team on this was like having a complete team solely dedicated to this transaction. It would have taken months longer and cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars between lost revenue and additional cost without their expertise. And, most importantly, the smoothness of the transition for our clients was invaluable."

Integrated Financial Partners implements a comprehensive and holistic approach to financial planning with creative and tailored solutions for its clients. The firm offers the following advisory services, among others:

Retirement distribution strategies

Wealth accumulation planning

Education funding

Special needs planning

Charitable gifting strategies

Life, disability and long-term care insurance

"Whether it's ensuring that there's no breach of client data or that all of the clients' assets transition properly, there are a number of intricacies to these transactions that are best done by an expert," John Cataldo said. "This is a service we were pleased to provide Integrated Financial Partners and it's rewarding to know that their clients barely even noticed from a technical standpoint that this transaction took place. That's absolutely ideal."

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With 160 advisors, 140 CPAs and 60 regional offices across the United States, Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people's lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

The financial consultants of Integrated Partners are also registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor. Integrated Partners, The Reserve Investments, and The Vedder Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.

