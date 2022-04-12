United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market Research Report 2022-2027: Focus on California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Substance Abuse Treatment Market Research Report by Treatment (Alcohol Addiction Treatment and Nicotine Addiction Treatment), Product, Distribution Channel, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 1,088.09 million in 2021, USD 1,157.44 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.23% to reach USD 1,749.68 million by 2027.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
The report answers questions such as:
- What is the market size and forecast of the United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market during the forecast period?
- Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Substance Abuse treatment Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market?
- What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market?
- What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market?
Company Usability Profiles
- Abbvie Inc. (Allergan Plc)
- Accord Healthcare
- Alkermes PLC
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
- BioCorRx, Inc.
- Cipla Limited
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc
- Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Forest Laboratories, Inc
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Indivior Plc
- Insys Therapeutics
- LFB Group
- Lupin Limited
- Mallinckrodt LLC
- Mylan Laboratories
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Pliva d.o.o.
- Purdue Pharma Lp
- Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals
- Sanofi Aventis SA
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Treatment
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Alcohol Addiction Treatment
6.3. Nicotine Addiction Treatment
7. Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Alcohol Dependence
7.3. Opioid Addiction
7.4. Tobacco Addiction
8. Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hospital Pharmacies
8.3. Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores
9. California Substance Abuse Treatment Market
10. Florida Substance Abuse Treatment Market
11. Illinois Substance Abuse Treatment Market
12. New York Substance Abuse Treatment Market
13. Ohio Substance Abuse Treatment Market
14. Pennsylvania Substance Abuse Treatment Market
15. Texas Substance Abuse Treatment Market
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.1.1. Quadrants
16.1.2. Business Strategy
16.1.3. Product Satisfaction
16.2. Market Ranking Analysis
16.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
16.4. Competitive Scenario
16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
16.4.4. Investment & Funding
16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
17. Company Usability Profiles
