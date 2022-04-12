IHI and the DAISY Foundation™ Honor Extraordinary Nurses With Annual Award

Nurses from Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services will be recognized at IHI Patient Safety Congress 2022

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and the DAISY Foundation today announced the recipients of the 2022 DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses in Patient Safety. The ICU Team at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital receives the team award. The individual award goes to Janice Campbell, MSN, RN, LCCE, IBCLC, at Mount Sinai South Nassau. Mallory Cook, BSN, RN, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, receives honorable mention.

The DAISY Awards, presented in collaboration with IHI, will be conferred at the IHI Patient Safety Congress 2022 taking place May 16-18 in Dallas, Texas and online as a virtual experience. This annual gathering brings together a community of diverse stakeholders who are passionate about providing safer care for patients in all care settings.​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Registration is now open, and the full agenda can be viewed here.

For more than twenty years, the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been a meaningful way to say "thank you" to individual nurses and clinical teams and honor their exceptional efforts to deliver compassionate, person-centered care. Nearly 15,000 nurses and nurse-led teams, first honored within their own organizations, were eligible for the 2022 DAISY Awards.

"IHI and the DAISY Foundation established these awards to recognize nurses who have substantially impacted patient and workforce safety in their delivery of compassionate and person-centered care of people during their most vulnerable time," said Patricia McGaffigan, RN, MS, CPPS, Vice President of Safety Programs, IHI and President, Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety. "It is a distinct honor to recognize the 2022 DAISY Award recipients for the outstanding work they do every day on behalf of patients, families, and colleagues, which is even more important during a pandemic."

These DAISY Awards are supported by a generous grant from Hillrom, a global provider of clinical technology and patient safety solutions.

Team Award: Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital ICU Team

The ICU Team at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital (SSRRH), located in Santa Rosa, California, became experts in COVID-19 care very quickly, as SSRRH was one of the first hospitals in California to receive a COVID-19 patient. The team relentlessly questioned and continuously improved processes to ensure that they, their colleagues, and patients and families remained both safe and connected during such isolating times.

The ICU team collaborated with BioEthics, Infection Prevention, Supply Chain, Pharmacy, and Respiratory Therapy to develop what would become the standard of care for COVID-19 patients. The team's eagerness to learn and engage to keep patients and staff safe resulted in numerous contributions to policy and practice development. Throughout the pandemic, none of the ICU staff contracted COVID-19 at work or experienced a high-risk exposure. Additionally, SSRRH's hospitalized COVID-19 survival rate of 89 percent aligns with top tier national performance.

"These results were not by chance," said Peggy Clark, Chief Nurse Executive, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. "The team's diligence with regard to patient and staff safety, and the implementation of novel and revolutionary ideas, led to these excellent outcomes for our entire community."

Individual Award: Janice Campbell, MSN, RN, LCCE, IBCLC, Mount Sinai South Nassau

Janice Campbell, MSN, RN, LCCE, IBCLC, the Lactation Coordinator at Mount Sinai South Nassau, located in Oceanside, New York, is the recipient of the individual award. She is being honored for advancing nursing practice through innovation, dedication to evidence-based practices, and an unwavering commitment to the safe care of her patients, staff, and community.

Ms. Campbell is passionate about education as a method of promoting patient safety and best practice, and she is committed to helping those in the community and historically marginalized populations. She is a long-standing member of her organization's Nursing Research and Evidence-based Practice Council and a former Nursing Research Fellow. Under her leadership, Mount Sinai South Nassau participates in the New York State Birth Equity Improvement Project. As founder of We Breastfeed, Black Breastfeeding Coalition of New York, she strives to improve the health indicators of Black women and children through breastfeeding education and support.

"Janice exemplifies a genuine spirit of caring, initiative, and leadership in her role," said Stacey Conklin, MSN, RN-BC, MHCDS, NE-BC, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Mount Sinai South Nassau. "She has a passion for ensuring patient safety for both the mother and infant, and contributing to the overall health of the population."

Honorable Mention: Mallory Cook, BSN, RN, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Receiving honorable mention for the individual award is Mallory "Mal" Cook, BSN, RN, at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She is being recognized for continuously demonstrating how caring and kindness contribute to the safe and compassionate care of persons with psychiatric mental health conditions.

Ms. Cook helps to keep her patients safe with a kind, caring method for assessing risk of suicide. This makes people in her care feel comfortable sharing how they are really doing and know they are valued. Her commitment to safety goes beyond her own department. Pine Rest implemented RN Peer Review this year to improve patient safety and outcomes, and to elevate nursing practice. Ms. Cook stepped up to chair this committee and has led the group through various systems improvements to improve patient safety.

"Mal's commitment to caring and safety are exemplary, and we are grateful she is part of our team at Pine Rest," said Gretchen Johnson, DNP, MSN, RN-BC, Chief Nurse Executive, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. "She has a way of making those around her – including patients and staff – feel seen, heard, and valued. That takes true skill and caring."

About the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI)

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) is an independent not-for-profit organization based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. For 30 years, IHI has used improvement science to advance and sustain better outcomes in health and health systems across the world. IHI brings awareness of safety and quality to millions, catalyzes learning and the systematic improvement of care, develops solutions to previously intractable challenges, and mobilizes health systems, communities, regions, and nations to reduce harm and deaths. IHI collaborates with a growing community to spark bold, inventive ways to improve the health of individuals and populations. IHI generates optimism, harvests fresh ideas, and supports anyone, anywhere who wants to profoundly change health and health care for the better. Learn more at ihi.org.

About the DAISY Foundation

The DAISY Foundation was created in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of an auto-immune disease (hence the name, an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) Patrick received extraordinary care from his nurses, and his family felt compelled to express their profound gratitude for the compassion and skill nurses bring to patients and families every day. The DAISY Award celebrates nurses in over 5,000 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing around the world. For more information about The DAISY Award and the Foundation's other recognition of nurses, faculty and students, visit http://www.daisyfoundation.org/.

