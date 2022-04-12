Centre Expands Team with New Executive Appointments

New additions, former regulator Linda Jeng and former Diem executive Danielle Harold, to advance company vision and growth

Centre – the consortium founded by Circle Internet Financial, LLC and Coinbase Global, Inc. to serve as a network governing and standard setting body for blockchain-based financial services – has announced new appointments to its growing team. Financial regulation veteran, Linda Jeng, will join Centre as Chief Policy and Regulatory Officer, while enterprise operations expert Danielle Harold will serve as Chief Operations Officer. Both new hires will strengthen Centre's positioning and industry footprint as the digital financial ecosystem continues to grow.

With over two decades of experience in financial policy, Linda Jeng will lead Centre's development as it pioneers industry-wide standards for the blockchain space. Recently, Jeng served as Global Head of Policy and Special Counsel at fintech startup Transparent Financial Systems. In addition to her new role at Centre, Jeng is a Visiting Scholar on Financial Technology and Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center's Institute of International Economic Law, and a Senior Lecturing Fellow at Duke Law School. Jeng previously served at a number of government organizations - the Federal Reserve, the Financial Stability Board, US Treasury, US Senate, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Her areas of expertise include financial stability and regulation, open banking, digital assets, and DeFi.

Danielle Harold comes to Centre from the permissioned blockchain-based stablecoin payment system, Diem Association, where she served as Head of Business and Payments Operations. Harold has extensive business and program management experience across multiple major enterprises including Capital One, Northrop Grumman, and DXC Technology. She brings a breadth of knowledge, having worked in the fields of banking, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, information technology, aerospace, and defense.

"I am thrilled to welcome executives of this caliber to our team," said David Puth, CEO of Centre. "Both Linda and Danielle bring an abundance of experience that will guide our organization as we create standards for the burgeoning blockchain space."

Jeng and Harold join Centre just weeks after the consortium launched Verite, a decentralized identity solution for crypto finance. The initiative collaborates with key industry players on identity standards to accelerate the widespread adoption of crypto payments and decentralized finance. To date, Verite partners include Algorand, Alkemi, Block, Coinbase, Circle, Compound Labs, ConsenSys, Credix, Espresso Systems, FTX, Hedera Hashgraph, Ledger, MetaMask Institutional, Phantom Technologies, Polygon, Solana Foundation, Spruce, and Stellar Development Foundation.

About Centre

Centre, founded by Circle and Coinbase, is the first independent, open source standards organization with a focus on providing a framework for fully reserved fiat-backed stablecoin issuance based on the principles of transparency and integrity. The first Centre standard stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC), has become a leading stablecoin on the market, supporting a fast-growing ecosystem and driving inclusive user growth. USDC now has a market cap greater than $50 billion and has supported over $2.5 trillion on-chain transactions.

