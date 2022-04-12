Vancouver Resource Investment Conference Returns with Global Thought Leaders Headlining

World leaders, thought leaders, and financial experts will gather May 17th and 18th at the 2022 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference after Omicron delayed the event in January. The largest resource investment conference in North America will host a fireside discussion with 22nd Canadian Prime Minister, Right Honourable Stephen Harper and Former Mexican President, Felipe Calderon to discuss the post-covid economy and how to get ahead despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Attendees will also learn from "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author, Robert Kiyosaki, personal finance expert Nomi Prins, and investment industry experts like Danielle DiMartino Booth and Peter Schiff. Hosted by Jay Martin of the Jay Martin Show, the conversations will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macroeconomics.

The event was originally planned for January 2022 but the organiser Cambridge House International took the extraordinary step to postpone the event, ensuring that conference attendees have the best experience possible with live keynote speakers and the opportunity for exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities for VIP ticket holders.

May's event will still mark a monumental change for the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, with a greater focus on the various social, economic, and political issues shaping Canada's future, domestically and internationally. Regular passes, VIP passes, and Super VIP passes are available in limited quantities.

More information and event details can be found below:

Where : Vancouver Convention Centre West Building 1055 Canada Place Vancouver, BC

: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building 1055 Canada Place Vancouver, BC When: May 17th and 18th, 2022, 8:30-5:30 pm.

May 17th and 18th, 2022, 8:30-5:30 pm. Tickets: HERE

HERE Website: HERE

HERE YouTube: HERE

Since 2011, Jay Martin has expanded Cambridge House from Canada's leading junior mining conferences to become Canada's most recognizable brand in public venture capital. Jay Martin is an early-stage investor and host of The Jay Martin Show, a YouTube show and podcast that dives into the most important conversations at the intersection of money and psychology. Jay sits on the board of the Entrepreneur Organisation, a global business community of over 12,000 leading entrepreneurs in 53 countries worldwide.

Cambridge House International: At Cambridge House International, we believe in two simple philosophies: ideas are better when shared, and people are better when connected.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005350/en/