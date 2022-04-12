Unleashed Brands Announces Acquisition of Class 101

Children's enrichment platform leader adds college planning franchise to portfolio of brands serving families, further enhancing child development across all ages

Unleashed Brands, the world's first Youth Enrichment Platform that provides a safe, fun and enriching environment to help kids learn, play and grow, today announced it has made a strategic investment in the acquisition of Class 101, the nation's largest college planning service. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of Class 101 is the first, strategic acquisition Unleashed Brands is making into the teen market, further expanding our reach into the education segment. The addition of Class 101 aligns perfectly with Unleashed Brands' goal to provide top-notch opportunities to help kids learn, play and grow from birth until they exit the home and go to college or the working world," said Michael Browning, Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands.

Class 101's mission is to empower students, serve families and inspire greatness by providing a comprehensive roadmap for students as they prepare for higher education. The brand helps navigate the complex, multi-year process by working one-on-one with students as early as their freshman year of high school, acting as day-to-day mentors, coaches, teachers, counselors and advisors. In 1997, Tom Pabin founded Class 101 in the United States, making it the largest college application planning and coaching service in the country. Since its inception, Class 101 has helped its students earn a cumulative $638,000,000 in college scholarships and expect to exceed $1,000,000,000 later in 2022.

"Unleashed Brands' mission and goals for growth align perfectly with what we're looking to achieve for Class 101 and based on its past success in growing complementary portfolio brands, I'm confident we'll be able to do the same, reaching even more students and allowing them to achieve their goals for a brighter future," said Pabin, founder and president of Class 101. "Class 101 looks forward to leveraging Unleashed Brands' strategic resources and technology infrastructure in an effort to reach a broader audience, while continuing to provide the expert services and support our students expect to help them find their greatness."

Unleashed Brands will function as the parent company of Class 101, as it does for its other brands, Premier Martial Arts, Snapology, The Little Gym, and Urban Air. Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as Moms and Dads seek to "Build Great Kids."

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

About Class 101

Class 101 is a national college planning franchise that helps high school students get into colleges that are perfect for them and qualify for higher amounts of scholarships and financial aid while doing so. They provide a solution to a common problem facing U.S. families — the college application process is complicated, competitive and stressful, resulting in students who don't get enough, or any, financial aid and who often end up at the wrong school. Class 101 offers a much-needed service for time-crunched families and a low-investment, but potentially lucrative business investment for entrepreneurs with a heart for helping young people. For more information, please visit www.class101.com.

