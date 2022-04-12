Hint Connect Furthers Commitment to Network Growth Strategy for the DPC Industry, Appoints Seasoned Industry Leaders to Drive Expansion

Chief Medical Officer and Head of Network Development will be Instrumental in Advancing the Direct Primary Care Network's National Footprint

Hint Connect, a nationwide primary care network that brings together innovative plan sponsors, provider-led networks, and employers with direct primary care (DPC) providers from across the country, today announced the appointment of David Cameron, MD, as Chief Medical Officer to provide clinical oversight as the network expands nationally. Additionally, Beth Holmes as Head of Network Development will help forge the relationships between DPC practices and employers, third party administrators (TPAs), and other entities to unlock DPC benefits for members.

All parties invested in the DPC ecosystem see value from a national network that will empower providers to grow on their own terms, unlock employer relationships, and help enable health plans and TPAs to easily find independent direct care providers for their members. Hint Connect was launched earlier this year as a network product of Hint Health, the leading provider of membership management, billing, and employer direct contracting infrastructure for direct primary care (DPC) and membership-based providers. The network enables individual DPC providers and DPC networks to offer memberships to large and distributed employers. As a result, this advanced primary care model will become even more accessible to forward-thinking patients with employer-sponsored healthcare.

"Hint Health launched this first-of-its-kind network product to foster deeper relationships between key stakeholders in the DPC ecosystem and solve critical industry challenges in order to make primary care more affordable and accessible to all,'' said Zak Holdsworth, CEO and Co-Founder, Hint Health. "Both David and Beth understand very well those challenges and have years of experience in the DPC industry, which will be instrumental in further building out our network into an even stronger community. We are excited for them to join and are confident in the positive impact they each will make."

Dr. Cameron was the first physician of DaVita Inc.'s direct primary care subsidiary, Paladina Health, where for over 10 years he served as a clinician, medical director, and president of the medical group as the company expanded services to over 21 states. At Hint Connect, he will oversee the network's clinical elements and operations, supporting employers, TPAs and other plan sponsors interested in bringing DPC to their employee benefits. "We're helping to solve the problem for employers who have never heard of DPC, and educate them on the advantages DPC brings to their employees' health," said Cameron. "We equip TPAs to clearly present those benefits to their employer portfolios."

According to a nationwide consumer survey, while 68% of the 1,000 survey respondents were initially unfamiliar with the DPC model, once it was explained that the all-inclusive primary care program could lower costs, improve outcomes, and raise satisfaction, 83% of those surveyed expressed interest in signing up if DPC was provided through their current or future employer.

For over a decade, Beth Holmes has partnered closely with provider groups operating in advanced primary care models. "My goal is to have a provider-first network. How providers are treated is very important to me," added Holmes.

In the coming year, both Dr. Cameron and Holmes will spearhead business development initiatives as they work to consult both employers and DPC practices with a solution to accelerate the DPC industry, and while doing so, build a more concrete pathway to bridging DPC to larger employer groups.

The network has grown to over 30 provider sites in various regions across the U.S. on its path towards a national footprint.

To learn more about Hint Connect and how you can get involved, visit https://www.hint.com/connect.

About Hint Health

Hint Health powers forward-thinking provider organizations seeking the freedom to operate partially or fully outside of today's insurance-based system. The HintOS™ platform eliminates complexity with direct-to-consumer membership management and effortlessly scales employer direct contracting for independent provider organizations, including direct primary care (DPC) practices & networks, virtual-first care, and near-site/onsite clinics. The HIPAA-compliant, ISO27001/SOC 2 Type 2 certified platform has processed over $1B in payments and is approaching 1M lives under management. As a leading authority in DPC, Hint produces Hint Summit, the largest annual conference for the industry taking place this year on June 7-9, 2022 in Denver, CO.

Hint's vision is to redesign the healthcare system to enable easy access to high quality, affordable care. To learn more, visit www.hint.com and follow @HintHealth.

