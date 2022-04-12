Deserve Launches Commercial Credit Card Platform That Empowers Banks and Business-to-Business (B2B) Companies to Issue Co-Branded Credit and Charge Cards

Now banks and B2B companies can issue fully digital commercial cards that can help their customers better manage cash flow and expenses, while earning rewards on their spend

Deserve, a fintech company transforming credit cards into software that lives on mobile and in the cloud, announced today it is revolutionizing the commercial credit card category by offering the first of its kind platform that empowers banks and B2B companies to launch corporate credit and charge cards.

A recent study from the Mercator Advisory Group found that small businesses will drive more than $700 billion in credit card transactions by 2023. Deserve's platform will help more financial institutions and other platforms to more easily issue commercial credit cards for these transactions.

The Deserve Commercial Credit Card Platform is designed to help companies of all sizes, from banks and online lenders to fintechs and marketplace businesses, to create credit and charge cards for their business customers. With instant issuance and digital wallet provisioning, the frictionless and smooth digital application allows approved cardholders to start using their cards within minutes. Deserve also provides enterprise-level controls, making it easy for CFOs to track, manage, and understand expenses.

"We are extending our digital, cloud-native, mobile-first platform from consumer cards to commercial. With this, we will enable any financial institution or platform that serves other businesses to embed and issue commercial credit cards. For non-banks, this can be a significant source of revenue and can enhance brand loyalty," said Kalpesh Kapadia, CEO and co-founder of Deserve. "Our platform will enable those who serve small and medium-size businesses and corporations to offer true credit combined with sophisticated expense management. We are thrilled to have Customers Bank as the first bank on our platform."

The Deserve Commercial Credit Card Platform will also enable its commercial card partners to offer rich and flexible credit card rewards to their customers. With Deserve's Commercial Credit Card Platform, companies can provide cashback rewards or other unique value propositions to their customers.

Deserve's platform will enable commercial card programs on either a white-label basis, or by fully embedding into partners' digital capabilities through APIs and SDKs. With instant issuing, configurable underwriting, business owner control over employee card assignments, easy visualization of spend categories and trends, and precise control over employee spending, Deserve's partners can launch and provide industry-leading commercial credit cards in a matter of months and through a single contract with Deserve.

"When we were approached by Deserve about partnering to help bring this innovative new platform to the small business sector, we could not pass up the opportunity," said Sam Sidhu, President and CEO of Customers Bank. "Together with Deserve, we are looking forward to offering an exciting and valuable product to our small business customers, combining credit with powerful expense management."

To learn more visit Deserve.

About Deserve

Deserve is powering the future of fintech through digital-first, mobile-centric, highly configurable API- and SDK-based credit card solutions. Using machine learning and alternative data, Deserve provides partners with state-of-the-art underwriting solutions that expand financial access. Deserve partners with financial institutions, fintechs, consumer brands, universities, and associations to develop, rapidly deploy, and power white label and co-branded credit card programs. Deserve is a venture-backed fintech company whose investors include Mastercard, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Sallie Mae, Ally Ventures, Visa, Accel, Pelion Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures, and Mission Holdings. Connect with Deserve on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit http://www.deserve.com for more information.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI is a bank holding company located in West Reading, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank, a full-service bank with $19.6 billion in assets at December 31, 2021. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bank provides blockchain-based digital payments via the Customers Bank Instant Token™ (CBIT) which allows clients to make real-time payments in US dollars, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

www.customersbank.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005378/en/