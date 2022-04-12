Available Now: ecobee Smart Security with Professional Monitoring

A one-of-a-kind smart security system that seamlessly combines professionally monitored home security with ecobee thermostats to help consumers protect their homes and save on rising energy costs

Today, sustainable smart home leader ecobee announced that Smart Security with Professional Monitoring is now officially out of beta and available in the United States. A one-of-a-kind system, Smart Security with Professional Monitoring combines professionally monitored home security with ecobee thermostats and sensors to help protect homes and families against break-ins, fires, and frozen pipes, while also delivering enhanced energy savings. Starting today, ecobee customers based in the United States can sign up for professional monitoring via the ecobee app.

ecobee Smart Security helps users keep up with what's happening at home, no camera required. Customers who already have an ecobee smart thermostat can easily upgrade to a professional monitoring system by simply adding ecobee's SmartSensors for doors and windows to protect entryways, starting at only $79.99 USD and a Smart Security plan for just $10 a month. For an additional layer of security, ecobee offers the SmartCamera with voice control for $99.99 USD, which supports an optional video verification feature, enabling monitoring centers to view footage during alarm events and accelerate dispatch.

"Millions of families already trust ecobee to deliver energy savings and provide comfort in their homes. Now, with ecobee Smart Security, we're taking it one step further to protect homes and families in a seamless and affordable way," said Stuart Lombard, founder and CEO of ecobee. "ecobee Smart Security and professional monitoring, powered by RapidSOS, transforms ecobee devices into a powerful security solution capable of detecting intruders, smoke alarms, and frozen pipes to help keep users feeling safe and secure while at home or away."

The Only Smart Security System that Pays for Itself

The latest ecobee smart thermostats are designed to easily turn into a home security system with the addition of smart sensors. They combine to provide both comfort and protection without needing extra hardware, like keypads and fobs, helping to set ecobee Smart Security apart from other solutions on the market.

Customers can start protecting their homes with professional monitoring by subscribing to the Smart Security Complete plan for $10 USD/month or the Standard plan without professional monitoring for $5 USD/month, and utilizing ecobee's existing hardware. The Smart Security Starter Kit includes not only the sensors needed for professional monitoring, but also a premium, top rated smart thermostat, for only $249.99 USD on ecobee.com:

ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control: In addition to energy saving features, the device can act as a central monitoring hub to connect the whole Smart Security system. SmartThermostat with voice control can hear activated smoke alarms and alert homeowners and emergency services if needed. It will also notify homeowners if the home is too hot, too cold, or too humid so they are protected against more than just intruders.

ecobee SmartSensor for doors and windows: Monitors the home for unexpected entries and exits. When the system is armed, homeowners receive a notification when an entry is detected. The system can also detect if a window or door is left open for five minutes and will pause the HVAC system, saving energy and money.

ecobee SmartSensor: Extends comfort and security by measuring temperature and detecting motion in the home's most important rooms. If the system is armed, homeowners receive a notification when motion is detected.

By signing up for Smart Security Complete, ecobee users may save up to 26%¹ on annual heating and cooling bills and up to an additional 10% on their monthly home insurance for average annual savings of up to $360.²

Professional Monitoring by RapidSOS

ecobee 24/7 professional monitoring is now RapidSOS Ready — utilizing RapidSOS's emergency response data platform that empowers faster, smarter emergency response by providing life-saving data linked from any connected device or mobile app directly to 911 and first responders in an emergency.

RapidSOS can share emergency intelligence data from ecobee sensors to increase the amount of information first responders have access to during a call. RapidSOS is used by over 5,200+ emergency 911 centers, covering over 95% of the U.S. population.

Getting Started

Starting today, all customers in the United States can enable professional monitoring using the ecobee app. All ecobee customers across North America who have yet to try Smart Security (formerly known as Haven) can sign-up for a free 2-month trial of ecobee Smart Security by visiting ecobee.com or directly through the ecobee app.

Once enabled, users can experience the benefits of ecobee Smart Security, including:

Family Account: Add family members to join and control the home without sharing credentials so that Smart Security knows who is coming and going. Users can also see at a glance who is home and who is away.

Arm and Disarm Assistance: Geofencing and Wi-Fi enables Smart Security to know when the home is empty, and prompts users to arm their system if forgotten.

Activity Feed: Events are organized into a timeline of activity so it's easy to review comings and goings.

Alerts: If the home is armed and unexpected entry, motion, or people are detected, users will receive an alert so they can check in from anywhere. When an ecobee smart device detects a person, it will also generate an Incident Report detailing the activity with entry and exit events and/or video clips. Users can also edit which devices are monitoring your home from the ecobee app with customized alerts.

To learn more about ecobee Smart Security visit ecobee.com/en-us/smart-security.

¹ Compared to a hold of 72°F/22°C.

² You may be eligible to save up to $234 on your annual energy bill and save up to $130 on your annual home insurance when you enable 24/7 Professional Monitoring. Annual savings will vary based on your energy use and insurance providers. Contact your provider for more details.

About ecobee

ecobee Inc. was founded in 2007 with a mission to improve everyday life while creating a more sustainable world. Since launching the world's first smart thermostat, ecobee has helped customers across North America save more than 25 TWh of energy, which is the equivalent of taking all the homes in Los Angeles off the grid for a year. Today, ecobee continues to innovate with smart home solutions that solve everyday problems with comfort, security, and conservation in mind. With ecobee's products, including the SmartThermostat with voice control and SmartCamera with voice control, and its Smart Security home monitoring system, ecobee continues to encourage SmartOwners to imagine what home could be. In 2021, ecobee joined Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC, a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions, and other power products. Generac and ecobee share a vision to deliver a cleaner and more sustainable energy future for customers and communities. The Generac and ecobee home of the future will be more comfortable, resilient, and efficient. For more information, visit ecobee.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005049/en/