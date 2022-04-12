High school hierarchies, hitting hard reset on your life and invisible disabilities discussed in Season 7 of award-winning podcast

Adult ISH, the award-winning advice, culture and storytelling podcast, is back for an all-new season with its dynamic young host, Nyge Turner. With help from a variety of special guests, Turner probes into uncomfortable questions and joyful discoveries along the adulting journey. Adult ISH is produced by YR Media and brought to audiences by the Radiotopia podcast network from PRX.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005395/en/

YR Media's Adult ISH Continues to Challenge Our Beliefs About Adulthood in New Season with Nyge Turner (Photo: Business Wire)

This season, Turner and his pod squad of 20-somethings continue their intrepid exploration of the most vital, funny, and relatable topics. From school stereotyping to young parenthood, mental health misconceptions to life after incarceration, the Adult ISH crew has listeners covered. Expect fresh takes, immersive stories, and thought-provoking interviews speaking to and challenging our conception of adulthood.

New episodes drop every Thursday, starting April 14, 2022, through June 16, 2022. The new season of Adult ISH brings authentic perspectives and raises honest questions on a number of timely topics, including:

How do high school hierarchies impact us? Turner and guests revisit cringeworthy high school stereotypes, including their own former roles in the social pecking order.

Turner and guests revisit cringeworthy high school stereotypes, including their own former roles in the social pecking order. What are the pitfalls of "just trying to help?" Good intentions don't always translate to good outcomes. Turner, in conversation with journalist Tuck Woodstock, host of the Gender Reveal podcast, explores how this phenomenon plays out in the experiences of transgender people. Plus, disability justice activist Stefanie Lyn Kaufman-Mthimkhulu helps unpack how caring for people with mental illness can lead to unintended harm.

Good intentions don't always translate to good outcomes. Turner, in conversation with journalist Tuck Woodstock, host of the podcast, explores how this phenomenon plays out in the experiences of transgender people. Plus, disability justice activist Stefanie Lyn Kaufman-Mthimkhulu helps unpack how caring for people with mental illness can lead to unintended harm. Can you ever truly start over? Few people know just how hard it is to restart life after prison. In conversation with Earlonne Woods, host of the podcast, Ear Hustle , Turner dissects how Woods built a new life after prison.

Few people know just how hard it is to restart life after prison. In conversation with Earlonne Woods, host of the podcast, , Turner dissects how Woods built a new life after prison. What's it like to seek healthcare with an invisible disability? Adult ISH breaks down first-hand obstacles of seeking resources and care.

breaks down first-hand obstacles of seeking resources and care. How do we get through the "ish" of life? Turner joins up with Pendarvis Harshaw of KQED public radio, host of the podcast Rightnowish, and YR Media alum to talk all things "ISH."

"I'm so excited for this season," said Turner. "A lot of the topics that we cover are things we've been talking about for months, and even years. After thinking about our connection and personal lens on different issues, we're ready to tackle even convoluted things like healthcare, but from a place of authenticity and real life experiences."

"All of us at YR Media are thrilled to support and see another season of Adult ISH come to life," said Kyra Kyles, CEO, YR Media. "Nyge and his brilliant storytelling have become a fan favorite among young people across the country who are facing the same challenges he is as they enter adulthood. We are proud of the great work the entire Adult ISH team of Nyge, Georgia Wright, Dominique French and Rebecca Martin have accomplished."

Adult ISH is available for free across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Overcast, and Amazon Music. Learn more about the podcast here and follow along on social media:

About Adult ISH

Adult ISH was created in 2018 by Peabody Award-winning YR Media (formerly Youth Radio), after a national talent search. Named by CNN and Discover Pods as an unmissable podcast raising marginalized voices, Adult ISH has been deemed essential listening by The New York Times, AV Club, and Harper's Bazaar. Recently, Adult ISH was featured in Romper and was a finalist for the 2021 Ambie Awards. It also won a Public Media Journalists Association award for podcasts. Colorlines stated, "It helps to hear others, who speak the same awkward language, open up about friendship, immigration, therapy, birth control, and more. That's where Adult ISH comes in."

About YR Media

YR Media (formerly Youth Radio), is an award-winning leading media, technology and music training center and platform for emerging BIPOC content creators, who use their voices to change the world. Headquartered in downtown Oakland, California, the non-profit has invested almost 30 years in helping future generations build foundational skills in journalism and multimedia content creation. They produce journalism, music, graphic design, podcasts, and documentaries that disrupt and shape the mainstream narrative.

About PRX

PRX is a non-profit public media company specializing in audio journalism and storytelling. PRX serves independent producers and organizations by helping them connect to their most engaged, supportive audiences. One of the world's leading podcast publishers, PRX works in partnership with TED, PBS, the Smithsonian, Futuro Media, GBH, Religion of Sports, and more. PRX is also home to Radiotopia, known as one of the most creative and successful podcast networks. In addition, PRX distributes trusted and treasured public radio programming to hundreds of stations nationwide, including "The World," "The Moth Radio Hour," "This American Life," "Snap Judgment," "Reveal," "The Takeaway," and "Latino USA." PRX programs have been recognized by the Peabody Awards, the duPont-Columbia Awards, the IDA Documentary Awards, and the Pulitzer Prizes. Visit PRX.org for more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005395/en/