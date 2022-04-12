Ingevity champions sustainable business practices, joins UN Global Compact

Ingevity Corporation NGVT today announced that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact as a participant, affirming the company's alignment with the ten universally accepted principles for human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and committing to responsible business actions that support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 Local Networks.
"As a company with a 100-year legacy of sustainability, Ingevity is focused on responsible business practices that support the health and well-being of people in our communities and make a positive impact on our environment," said Ingevity CEO and president, John Fortson. "As a participant in the UN Global Compact, we proudly join a global business community committed to taking responsible business action to advance important economic, social and environmental goals to improve our world."
Information on Ingevity's environmental, social and governance initiatives, progress toward sustainability goals and the company's support of the UN SDGs can be found on our website and in our annual sustainability report.
Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance
Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange NGVT. For more information visit www.ingevity.com.
