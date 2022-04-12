Dena Singleton Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer at Trax

Trax continues to strengthen executive leadership team to build on growth momentum

Trax, a leading global provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail, today announced the appointment of Dena Singleton as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Singleton will play a crucial role in the company's growth as she oversees Trax's people strategy, including operations, recruitment, learning and development, and diversity and inclusion efforts.

"Dena brings many years of progressive human resources leadership experience with a track record of successfully driving high employee engagement," said CEO, Justin Behar. "Her aptitude for translating corporate goals into tangible actions, shaping corporate culture, and creating a people-first environment will ensure Trax attracts top talent and continues to be a great place to work."

Dena has extensive experience working in the technology industry with over a decade at Microsoft and most recently at Porch PRCH, where she was the VP of People when it became a publicly traded company in December 2020. Dena also served as an HR leader at Starbucks and PepsiCo.

"Trax's achievements over the past decade are inspirational. I am thrilled to be joining the leadership team at this integral moment for the company," shared Singleton. "The well-being of Trax employees is my first priority as I step into this new position. Whether it be through employee engagement efforts, benefits, compensation, diversity and inclusion, or education, there is tremendous opportunity to invest in our people to enable Trax to grow and thrive."

About Trax

Trax's mission is to enable brands and retailers to harness the power of digital technologies to produce the best shopping experiences imaginable. Trax's retail platform allows customers to understand what is happening on shelf, in every store, all the time so they can focus on what they do best – delighting shoppers. Many of the world's top CPG companies and retailers use Trax's dynamic merchandising, in-store execution, shopper engagement, market measurement, analytics, and shelf monitoring solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale. As pioneers in computer vision, Trax continues to lead the industry in innovation and excellence through development of advanced technologies and autonomous data collection methods. Trax is a global company with hubs in the United States, Singapore and Israel. To learn more, visit www.traxretail.com.

