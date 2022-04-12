Dena Singleton Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer at Trax

Trax continues to strengthen executive leadership team to build on growth momentum
Trax, a leading global provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail, today announced the appointment of Dena Singleton as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Singleton will play a crucial role in the company's growth as she oversees Trax's people strategy, including operations, recruitment, learning and development, and diversity and inclusion efforts.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005457/en/
Dena Singleton (Photo: Business Wire)
"Dena brings many years of progressive human resources leadership experience with a track record of successfully driving high employee engagement," said CEO, Justin Behar. "Her aptitude for translating corporate goals into tangible actions, shaping corporate culture, and creating a people-first environment will ensure Trax attracts top talent and continues to be a great place to work."
Dena has extensive experience working in the technology industry with over a decade at Microsoft and most recently at Porch PRCH, where she was the VP of People when it became a publicly traded company in December 2020. Dena also served as an HR leader at Starbucks and PepsiCo.
"Trax's achievements over the past decade are inspirational. I am thrilled to be joining the leadership team at this integral moment for the company," shared Singleton. "The well-being of Trax employees is my first priority as I step into this new position. Whether it be through employee engagement efforts, benefits, compensation, diversity and inclusion, or education, there is tremendous opportunity to invest in our people to enable Trax to grow and thrive."
About Trax
Trax's mission is to enable brands and retailers to harness the power of digital technologies to produce the best shopping experiences imaginable. Trax's retail platform allows customers to understand what is happening on shelf, in every store, all the time so they can focus on what they do best – delighting shoppers. Many of the world's top CPG companies and retailers use Trax's dynamic merchandising, in-store execution, shopper engagement, market measurement, analytics, and shelf monitoring solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale. As pioneers in computer vision, Trax continues to lead the industry in innovation and excellence through development of advanced technologies and autonomous data collection methods. Trax is a global company with hubs in the United States, Singapore and Israel. To learn more, visit www.traxretail.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005457/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.