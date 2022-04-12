Postclick Promotes Imran Syed to Chief Operating Officer

Postclick, the company that created the world's first Advertising Conversion Cloud™, announced today that martech industry veteran Imran Syed has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Syed previously served as the Senior Vice President of Professional Services at Postclick and has decades of experience developing high-performing teams.

"At Postclick, we continually strive to make a positive impact for our customers, partners, and each other," said Mark McKenna, CEO, Postclick. "With our rapid growth and customer adoption, Imran brings visionary leadership to the Postclick team. There is no one more qualified to help Postclick deliver the future of digital advertising success by continuing to expand our capabilities and to achieve industry-leading results for our customers."

As the most recent in a series of strategic hires, Syed joins an executive team poised to expand Postclick beyond landing page optimization and into an marketing automation leader. In March 2022, Postclick announced that Mark McKenna was appointed Chief Executive Officer. McKenna was previously Chief Operating Officer of Postclick.

With experience in people and customer success disciplines, Syed's immediate goals as COO include building a well-rounded team who can use their strengths to help Postclick customers win in the increasingly competitive digital advertising space. He is also passionate about creating meaningful opportunities for current and future Postclick employees to grow within the organization.

"I'm truly honored to take the next step in my career at Postclick, where our hyper-growth allows continued opportunity to accomplish big goals," said Syed. "My experience has taught me to look beyond the next quarter and focus on the sustainability and long-term impact of every new process we implement. I look forward to leading our teams to greater success in the future."

The notable goal of decisive leadership hires is backed by more business acceleration. Earlier this month, Postclick announced that it has raised $20 million in funding.

Postclick is using the funding to support the company's evolution from an agency model to a full technology-led SaaS solution that will continually develop new innovations as an advanced partner to the marketing industry. The funds are also being used to advance Postclick's machine learning and artificial intelligence offerings, as well as deepen the company's penetration into vertical markets.

Postclick's proprietary platform, the Advertising Conversion Cloud™, was built from a Series A fund raise and now contains data from millions of custom landing page experiences and billions of ad clicks. Postclick's Advertising Conversion Cloud™ technology delivers the future of digital advertising success by using data-driven UX, modular component libraries, and insight from conversion rate experts to drive infinite optimization. As a result, marketers can now leverage the science of conversion data and the power of AI to effortlessly create high-performing post-click experiences at scale.

Demand for post-click solutions continues to grow as forward-thinking companies turn to Postclick's platform, including BetterHelp, HUM Nutrition, theSkimm, and Liquid Death.

About Imran Syed

Prior to Postclick, Imran managed consulting firm SCG Digital, where he educated Fortune 1000 organizations about how to create meaningful customer experiences in the digital era. He also led professional services teams at Oracle and Eloqua.

About Postclick

Postclick is the world's leading solution for digital advertising conversions, creating optimized, scalable digital experiences that increase return on advertising spend (ROAS). Combining personalization, optimization, machine learning, and human insight, Postclick guarantees higher conversions for marketers. Check out postclick.com for more information.

