Riskonnect Named RMIS Leader by Redhand Advisors for Fifth Consecutive Year

Integrated risk management solutions provider secures top marks for its claims management, enterprise risk management (ERM), and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) capabilities

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announces its naming as a leader in Redhand Advisors' 2022 RMIS Report. Riskonnect was evaluated across a variety of product and user experience criteria and recognized for its strong ability to deliver for customers and the comprehensiveness of its solution offering. This is the fifth consecutive year Redhand Advisors has named Riskonnect a leader.

"The past two years have fundamentally changed the way companies perceive and manage risk. Many organizations are seeing the value in a holistic approach. Riskonnect is passionate about equipping risk leaders with the integrated tools, real-time visibility, and insights they need to get a clear view of risk and help their organizations along in this transformation journey," said Jim Wetekamp, Riskonnect's CEO. "This recognition by Redhand Advisors speaks to our team's dedication and success in enabling customers to strategically manage risk by bringing all aspects of today's evolving risk landscape under one roof."

Riskonnect secured top scores, including "very strong" marks in claims management, enterprise risk management (ERM), and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC). The company also received "strong" scores in exposures, policy and insurance, reporting, claims administration, captive pooling, and healthcare. Riskonnect users highlighted positive customer and implementation experiences, understanding of their needs, system satisfaction and value, and more.

Riskonnect is the largest RMIS solution provider in the market, with over 950 customers across six continents and more than 560 employees worldwide. Riskonnect recently announced its acquisition of Sword GRC, a UK-based software company that specializes in project and enterprise risk management solutions. Sword GRC is Riskonnect's latest acquisition after buying ICIX in October 2021 and the third acquisition for Riskonnect in under two years. The software provider also acquired Xactium in early 2020 to strengthen its financial services, project risk management, and AI capabilities.

The 2022 RMIS Report is a comprehensive review of the RMIS and RiskTech market and vendors, designed to assist buyers in better understanding the marketplace and solutions available. The report encompasses independent RMIS providers, specialized tech providers, RiskTech solutions, and the solutions offered by insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and brokers. Scoring is based on the expertise and experience of Redhand Advisors' team and a survey of approximately 950 RMIS users. Survey results are independently calculated and verified.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 950 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 525 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

