CBB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer Joanne Kim and Appointment of James Hong as New CEO

CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company") CBBI, the parent company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the "Bank") today announced that Ms. Joanne Kim is retiring this month from her positions as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank.
"On behalf of the board of directors and our stockholders, I want to thank Joanne for her eleven years of service and the many contributions she has made to the growth and success of CBB Bancorp and CBB Bank," said Soon Pak, Chairwoman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.
The Company further announced that Mr. James Hong, currently Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank and Chief Executive Officer and President of the Bank's Ohana Pacific Bank division, will be promoted to the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank upon Ms. Kim's retirement.
"James Hong has over 35 years of executive level experience in the Korean-American banking market, including in the Los Angeles area prior to his time with Ohana Pacific Bank. The other directors and I look forward to working with him to continue growing CBB's business and profitability," said Chairwoman Soon Pak.
About CBB Bancorp, Inc.
CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in serving small-to-medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." The Bank has ten full-service branch offices, which are located in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California, Dallas County, Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; and five loan production offices located in Texas, Georgia, Colorado and Washington.
For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005988/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.