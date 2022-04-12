Intelsat Supports Programmers With Cloud Connect Media

Service expands Intelsat's cloud connectivity solutions with secure access to AWS for media customers like C-SPAN
Intelsat — operator of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and a leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC) — today announced its latest service offering: Cloud Connect Media, a connectivity solution that provides programmers with secure access between the IntelsatOne Media Network and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Cloud Connect Media is designed to provide content providers with a private, dedicated secure gateway between AWS and the Intelsat global media distribution network. Intelsat is an AWS Select Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).
This collaboration can provide Intelsat media customers a more efficient way to connect to their playout, video editing, and additional resources they use in the cloud while still accessing the IntelsatOne media network for centralized distribution and managed services, including uplink and/or downlink to key satellites and teleports, colocation, and much more.
C-SPAN, the nonprofit, public affairs network providing Americans with unfiltered access to federal government proceedings, will be the first Intelsat customer to use Cloud Connect Media to add resiliency and reliability to their linear workflows. C-SPAN and Intelsat have been longstanding partners driving innovation in the media industry, and this trend continues with Cloud Connect Media.
"Intelsat's rollout of Cloud Connect Media helps complete C-SPAN's transition to a total cloud configuration by providing a fast and reliable path from our uplink location directly to Amazon Web Services, with the most up-to-date connectivity available," said Roxane Kerr, vice president of Technology for C-SPAN.
"The ability to send and receive media content securely from the cloud, while maintaining broadcast-grade distribution reliability, has become a focus for many of our media customers," said Bill O'Hara, vice president and general manager of Media Business at Intelsat. "Cloud Connect Media uses AWS to help our customers access their cloud services while still being able to utilize the industry-leading Intelsat network and our full suite of media managed services for regional and global video distribution."
In addition to advancing media services, Intelsat customers using enterprise and commercial aviation connectivity services who also require dedicated secure connectivity to their cloud-based services will be able to take advantage of AWS Direct Connect.
"AWS Direct Connect can support Intelsat's mission with a low latency, secure, and private connection to the global AWS network," said Clint Crosier, director, Aerospace and Satellite at AWS. "The speed and agility of AWS are well suited to help Intelsat meet customer expectations for rapid, reliable global connectivity and communication."
Cloud Connect Media expands the capabilities of Intelsat's Cloud Connect, launched in 2020 with secure cloud connectivity available to customers of the global FlexEnterprise network. As organizations continue to integrate cloud-based services into their operations, the Cloud Connect portfolio will aggregate the capabilities of cloud partners and Intelsat's global networks to enable new services and extend the benefits and reach of the cloud to locations around the globe.
Cloud Connect Media is currently available in the United States and Europe.
About Intelsat
As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world's most trusted satellite telecom network. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is building the future of global communications with the world's first hybrid, multi-orbit, software-defined 5G network designed for simple, seamless, and secure coverage precisely when and where our customers most need it. Follow the leader in global connectivity and "Imagine Here," with us, at Intelsat.com.
