Engooden Health and the Rural Health Association of Tennessee Partner to Provide Chronic Disease Management Services and Increase Health Equity among Rural Populations

The collaboration will offer critical services for patients living with chronic conditions and provide care in between doctors' visits

Engooden Health, a company redefining chronic disease management, today announced a partnership with the Rural Health Association of Tennessee (RHA of TN), granting members access to technology-enhanced chronic care management (CCM) services between provider visits. Engooden will provide association members with the ability to scale personalized interventions for patients living with chronic diseases to help improve their quality of life and health outcomes.

Health disparities within rural communities occur due to social determinants, including geographic isolation, socioeconomic status, and reliable food sources. These factors place larger populations of people at risk for having chronic diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. Engooden's proprietary technology, in partnership with RHA of TN, will help bring more ongoing and equitable care to Tennesseans by providing its members with outsourced services to rising risk patients in between office visits.

Hometown Health Clinic, an Engooden Health customer and RHA of TN member, is a local community healthcare provider with multiple locations, specializing in integrated primary care. Hometown Health treats the whole person's health needs, including acute care and disease prevention through end of life. Part of its mission is to engage providers that live and work within the communities they serve.

"With the help of Engooden, we can reach our patients that are often hard to reach between clinic visits to check on their care, make sure they're taking medications, following care plans, and determine if they need any additional services," said Dr. Will Merrick at Hometown Health Clinic. "Engooden's care navigators are instrumental in helping us gain a better understanding of the challenges our patients face when it comes to managing their chronic conditions. They empower patients with knowledge and resources that help them take control of their health."

"Cross-sector partnerships are essential to improving health in rural Tennessee. We applaud the work of Hometown Health Clinic and Engooden and are hopeful to see more innovation in more communities across the state," said Jacy Warrell, MPA, executive director, Rural Health Association of Tennessee.

Engooden's care navigators will help bridge gaps in care for thousands of patients in the state living with two or more chronic conditions. Through Engooden's consistent, trust-based engagement, providers gain insight into patients' health factors while providing CCM services, including education, coaching, and advocacy.

"By identifying rising-risk and chronically ill patients, then intervening at the right time, our partnership with RHA of TN can help change the health trajectories of thousands of Tennesseans for the better," Tom Ferry, president and chief executive officer of Engooden Health. "The one-on-one interaction and engagement our care navigators provide help positively influence 80% of health outcomes that are impacted by factors other than clinical care."

