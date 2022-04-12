Nextiva Introduces Enhanced Partner Program to Rapidly Accelerate Channel Success

NextivaONE provides next level benefits and support to help partners grow UCaaS and CCaaS customers and revenue

Nextiva, a leading cloud communications company, today unveiled NextivaONE, its new partner program designed to support increasing opportunities for channel partners and customers. The NextivaONE partner program is built for partners of all types, allowing them to keep pace with the rapidly changing UCaaS and CCaaS markets while expanding their service portfolios and building their revenue streams with Nextiva solutions.

Building beyond the existing Nextiva partner program, NextivaONE puts an increased emphasis on simplicity, flexibility, and value. The program was built on the principle of enabling partners to succeed using their preferred growth models and aligning Nextiva resources to support their success. NextivaONE will be rolling out over the course of 2022, with new features becoming immediately available to partners. Key NextivaONE partner program benefits include:

Partner onboarding, enablement, and exclusive product access: When a partner joins NextivaONE, they gain access to an array of business and technical training, certification courses, and resources, such as product and administrator platform training, implementation and support training for Nextiva products. Moreover, NextivaONE partners can be granted beta access to the newest Nextiva products.

Designated partner team: NextivaONE offers an expanded set of dedicated team members for partners, including account managers, sales engineers, enterprise solutions architects, deal desk resources, partner support, and co-marketing. This assigned team gives partners end-to-end deal support to facilitate closing deals faster and with more support than ever.

Renewed portal experience: The NextivaONE partner portal is now more powerful and easy to use than ever before. Partners can quickly register deals, create and submit quotes, receive automatic approval within set parameters, and close deals.

Expanded partner marketing and demand gen support: NextivaONE now offers an array of marketing services and benefits to NextivaONE partners, including Market Development Funds (MDF) to execute marketing activities geared toward building awareness of Nextiva solutions in their client and prospect base, driving leads, and winning new business.

"Every partner has their own strategy for gaining and growing customers. NextivaONE emphasizes flexibility to allow partners to win business the way that works best with their model, and puts dedicated support behind them at every turn," said Marc Stein, Global Vice President of Sales and Nextiva Channel Chief. "NextivaONE embraces Nextiva partners as an extension of the Nextiva team, with the commitment to invest in their customers to ensure they get the best experience and the signature Nextiva Amazing Service®."

What partners are saying

"The reliability of the Nextiva platform has always been a major attraction to us. We deal with a lot of big companies, but none more enjoyable than Nextiva. It's amazing to deal with a company that knows what I want, reacts when I need it, and comes through with an exceptional product." - Kelly Green, General Manager at AVIT.

"What differentiates Nextiva is their willingness to work together in a spirit of true partnership. We've found them to be very easy to work with, incredibly competitive in the market, and continuing to innovate as they move along." - Mike Jones, CEO at Trace Advisors.

About Nextiva

