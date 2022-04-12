DevOps World 2022 Heads to Orlando – September 28-29

CloudBees launches call for papers featuring topics and speaking opportunities
CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, today announced DevOps World 2022 will be held this Sept. 28-29, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. The largest global gathering of DevOps practitioners will return to an in-person format, bringing together new elements, energy, and people to foster dynamic conversation around the opportunities and challenges of modern software delivery.
"It's so inspiring to bring the DevOps community back together in person this year for DevOps World 2022. We look forward to exploring the future of software delivery with the industry experts who know it best," said Stephen DeWitt, CEO of CloudBees. "Our industry is central to the work of companies – big and small – who use software to change the world through innovation. DevOps World is the premier industry event that brings together thought leaders and practitioners to share ideas, network, and build the future of software delivery."
The DevOps World 2022 Call for Papers (CFP) is now open and accepting submissions to share innovative ideas for breakout sessions, workshops, and more. This year's conference will feature five tracks – practitioner, leadership, community, finance, and public sector – with content for everyone, from new practitioners to industry veterans. Prospective speakers may submit abstracts until May 12, 2022 for the following topics:
- Progressive delivery
- Securing the software supply chain
- Value stream management
- Modern software delivery
- People and culture
- XOps
- Compliance in the age of transformation
- Jenkins
Workshops will take place on Sept. 27, in advance of DevOps World 2022. Select general sessions will be streamed live for those attendees who are unable to attend in person.
About CloudBees
CloudBees provides the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, enabling them to continuously innovate, compete, and win in a world powered by the digital experience. Designed for the world's largest organizations with the most complex requirements, CloudBees enables software development organizations to deliver scalable, compliant, governed, and secure software from the code a developer writes to the people who use it. The platform connects with other best-of-breed tools, improves the developer experience, and enables organizations to bring digital innovation to life continuously, adapt quickly, and unlock business outcomes that create market leaders and disruptors.
CloudBees was founded in 2010 and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Visit www.cloudbees.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
