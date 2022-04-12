Jet It Selects SmartSky for Fleet-wide Inflight Connectivity

The largest US operator of HondaJets will be the first to install SmartSky LiTE

SmartSky Networks, the innovative air-to-ground (ATG) inflight connectivity provider, today announced that Jet It, the North Carolina-based private aviation operator, is selecting SmartSky's inflight connectivity service for its fleet of private jets. Jet It will be the first operator to install and use SmartSky's LiTE configuration designed specifically for light-jet and turboprop aircraft.

The LiTE configuration extends SmartSky's patented air-to-ground (ATG) network technology to smaller business jets where connectivity options with sustained, multi-gigabyte per hour performance have previously not been available. SmartSky's system delivers dependable, responsive and secure connectivity for high-bandwidth applications and real-time data transfer to and from the aircraft for everything from video calling and live streaming to operational flight data that improves efficiency.

Glenn Gonzales, CEO and founder of Jet It, notes: "At Jet It, we focus on providing our members an ownership experience without compromise and selecting SmartSky for our fleet-wide fast connectivity solution is no exception. Their advanced technology and hardware, combined with a choice of configurations is a great fit for both our HondaJet and Gulfstream® aircraft where we will be able to support both passenger and operational connectivity needs."

Dave Helfgott, CEO SmartSky, added: "The selection of SmartSky demonstrates Jet It's commitment to being a leader in business aviation and continuing to deliver exceptional comfort, convenience, and value for its membership. It is a step they are choosing to take now to provide their owners with the best inflight connectivity and flying experience possible."

SmartSky's network is live and its Flagship hardware system is available now with supplemental type certificates (STCs) for many popular business jets. An STC for the HondaJet and installation of SmartSky LiTE on Jet It's fleet is expected this summer.

ENDS

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

SmartSky Networks. Data moves us.

SmartSkyNetworks.com

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Jet It and Jet Club

Co-founded by Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath, sister companies Jet It and JetClub utilize a hybrid-fractional ownership model based on days—not hours—providing owners with the freedom to use our fleet of HondaJets and Gulfstream G-150's at an unmatched price point. The growth and success of Jet It and JetClub have earned the cofounder's honors as 2021 Ernst & Young's Southeast Entrepreneurs of the Year and 2021 Aviation International News Top Flight Award Winners. For more information on Jet It, please visit www.gojetit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005603/en/