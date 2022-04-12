Marotta Controls Named a New Jersey Top Workplace for 2022

Aerospace and Defense Supplier Recognized for Inclusive and Innovative Company Culture

Marotta Controls, a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, today announced that it has been named one of New Jersey's top workplaces. Hosted by NJ Advance Media (NJ.com) in partnership with Energage, the statewide recognition program is based solely on employee survey responses and serves as a candid tool to assess corporate culture as well as the internal leadership impact and opportunity. Marotta Controls was one of 22 Aerospace and Defense companies evaluated nationwide, and ultimately ranked high in the mid-sized New Jersey companies category based on employee responses to the survey's Culture Driver statements.

Marotta Controls' performance-driven leadership strategy strives to instill a culture across all business units where new ideas and innovative concepts can be explored. Embracing that level of inspired creativity in a collaborative environment and focusing on employee engagement is largely what has influenced the company's organic growth since it was founded in 1943.

"We deeply value our employee relationships, viewing them as long-term commitments not transactional engagements," said Patrick Marotta, President and CEO, Marotta Controls. "We have an incredible staff with vision and passion for both engineering and business. Their contributions and support have enabled the company to achieve significant successes throughout our 79-year company history."

This is Marotta Controls' first year participating. At the time of the survey, the company's employee base included approximately 450 individuals. Eighty-four percent responded, far exceeding the national participation average of 42 percent for all companies and 66 percent for Aerospace and Defense companies.

Notably, the respondents recognized the company as excelling in several crucial areas that shape company culture. Some of these areas include:

The company operating by strong values

Management caring about employees' concerns

Employees feeling appreciated and that they are part of something meaningful

Individual learning, growth, and inclusion

Encouragement of new ideas and perspectives

"To be ranked by our team members as highly as we were demonstrates a mutual respect that we are truly honored to have earned. We take assessments like these very seriously and work to incorporate related feedback in meaningful ways. We're proud to see that effort reflected in this year's results," added Patrick.

The complete list and ranking of New Jersey's Top Workplaces will be formerly released later this quarter.

Methodology

Managed by the independent firm Energage, the NJ.com program is free and open to any organization with 50 or more employees. Staff members of nominated companies complete a questionnaire that addresses employee-centric issues from benefits and expectations to career opportunity and management support. Energage then uses its patented analytic tools and expertise gained from more than 16 years of culture research across 70,000 organizations to assess and report on the data.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully-integrated solutions provider which designs, develops, qualifies and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. Twitter: @marottacontrols LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

