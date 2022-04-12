AMN Healthcare ESG Report Shows Powerful Progress in Social Impact and Sustainability

AMN Healthcare, the leader in total healthcare talent solutions, accelerated its social impact and sustainability progress last year, achieving an industry-leading 56% women on its corporate Board of Directors and spending $190 million with businesses that are diverse-owned, according to the company's inaugural 2021 Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) Report.

AMN Healthcare also announced in the report that the company would achieve net zero climate impact in direct operations by 2024. The full AMN Healthcare 2021 ESG Report can be viewed at https://www.amnhealthcare.com/amn-insights/news/environmental-social-and-governance-report/.

"Our commitment to social justice, health equity, and sustainability is the bedrock of our company, driven by support at all levels of the AMN Healthcare team," said Susan Salka, AMN Healthcare Chief Executive Officer. "We are particularly proud of the collaborative guidance and action from the many stakeholders who engage with us on the journey to create a more just and sustainable world."

The AMN Healthcare 2021 ESG Report is the successor to the annual Corporate Social Responsibility reports, which AMN Healthcare has published since 2014. The ESG Report expands its context to address the intense challenges that the world, nation, healthcare industry, healthcare professionals, and AMN Healthcare have faced in the past two years. The 2021 ESG Report charts an ambitious course and highlights achievements in advancing health and well-being for all; driving diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion internally and externally (suppliers, clients, and the healthcare and staffing industries); catalyzing a sustainable and regenerative future; and exceeding expectations for responsible corporate governance.

In 2021, through the second year of the global pandemic, AMN Healthcare deployed 95,000 healthcare professionals, provided language interpretation to drive health equity for more than 12 million patients, and partnered with clients to administer millions of COVID-19 vaccines across the country, with a focus on underserved and hard-to-reach populations.

In other social impact achievements, AMN Healthcare committed nearly $9 million to nonprofit organizations focused on social justice, DEI, health equity, and resilience in healthcare, while continuing to build a corporate team that better reflects the communities AMN Healthcare serves, with 67% women and 36% BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color).

AMN Healthcare strives to be a beacon in the healthcare and staffing industries, leading by example and catalyzing others to advance the transition to a healthy, just, equitable, and sustainable world where all can thrive. AMN Healthcare delivers sustainable value to all stakeholders by promoting diversity, equity, and an inclusive culture that fosters innovation and trust at all levels of the organization and within the communities AMN Healthcare serves.

