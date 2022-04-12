Modivcare Announces Appointment of Ilias Simpson as President of its Mobility Division

Modivcare Inc. ("Modivcare" or the "Company") MODV, a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that it has formalized the operating and management structure of its Mobility division, which consists of the Company's non-emergency medical transportation ("NEMT") services, with the appointment of Ilias Simpson as President.
This announcement follows Modivcare's January announcement of its Modivcare Home division, led by its President, Jason Anderson. Whether on the go, or in the home, Modivcare is committed to addressing patient needs holistically through its one-of-a-kind supportive care platform with a comprehensive suite of solutions that address the social determinants of health.
Dan Greenleaf, Modivcare's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Modivcare is leading the transformation to improve outcomes and better serve the health needs of patients, wherever they are. We are pleased to welcome Ilias to lead our Mobility division, which furthers our commitment to the Company's foundational NEMT services and the 30 million patients we serve." Mr. Greenleaf added, "Ilias brings to Modivcare a track record of delivering operational excellence and profitable growth across multiple organizations. His expertise in lean initiatives, customer service delivery, and strategic growth planning will benefit Modivcare Mobility as we continue to drive operational improvements, strengthen relationships with our transportation providers, enhance the experience of patients, and capture new sales wins."
Mr. Simpson has more than fifteen years of executive leadership experience, with a focus on logistics and transportation, at companies such as Radial Inc., a subsidiary of Bpost Group – Parcels and Logistics, where he served as President and CEO, Ryder System, Inc., Pentair, Cintas, and Halliburton. Additionally, he is a decorated veteran of the United States Air Force. He graduated with a Master of Business Administration from the University of Dayton and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of North Texas.
Mr. Simpson added, "I am thrilled to be joining the Modivcare team to grow the nation's market-leading non-emergency medical transportation company. I look forward to working together to further advance the Company's core purpose of Making Connections to Care."
Although the Company has aligned its operations and management into two divisions, Modivcare Mobility and Modivcare Home, the Company's financial reporting segments will consist of NEMT, Personal Care Services, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Matrix.
About Modivcare
Modivcare Inc. ("Modivcare") MODV is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care, remote patient monitoring, and meal delivery. Modivcare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Matrix Medical Network"), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005237/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.