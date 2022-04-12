Khoros Champions Agent Health with Platform Enhancements for Digital Contact Centers

The company's 2022 Spring Innovation Release includes new AI for agents, expanded channels for engagement, and predictive workflows to meet customer expectations

Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced its 2022 Spring Innovation Release. The release features capabilities across its award-winning platform, including new AI-powered automation and user interface enhancements that will provide more support to brands' teams, from contact center agents to social media managers.

"Over the past two years, companies have struggled to meet ever-growing and ever-evolving customer demands, and are now facing new challenges: high employee stress, burnout, and attrition. We know how vital your teams are to supporting your customers, and we're here to help," said Sejal Amin, chief product technology officer (CPTO) at Khoros. "In today's release, we're excited to unveil new technology that will make agents' lives easier and help you keep them—and your customers—happy."

Highlights from the Khoros platform's Spring Innovation Release include:

Agent Assist , powered by AI and natural language processing (NLP), provides agents with real-time recommendations for troubleshooting Guides and Community Knowledge articles. The new feature dramatically reduces the time to handle customer inquiries, deliver accurate resolutions, and the time needed to train new agents.

, powered by AI and natural language processing (NLP), provides agents with real-time recommendations for troubleshooting Guides and Community Knowledge articles. The new feature dramatically reduces the time to handle customer inquiries, deliver accurate resolutions, and the time needed to train new agents. "Zero-training" AI capabilities mean there's no need for massive data lakes or specialized manpower to launch intent-based automation solutions for your business. Easily configure Agent Assist, bots, and other automated solutions powered by Khoros Flow.

capabilities mean there's no need for massive data lakes or specialized manpower to launch intent-based automation solutions for your business. Easily configure Agent Assist, bots, and other automated solutions powered by Khoros Flow. Synchronous Agent Mode enables contact centers to balance customer demands for both synchronous and asynchronous interactions. The mode automatically prioritizes live web chats for agents so they can easily see—and quickly serve—customers expecting a real-time conversation.

enables contact centers to balance customer demands for both synchronous and asynchronous interactions. The mode automatically prioritizes live web chats for agents so they can easily see—and quickly serve—customers expecting a real-time conversation. Cobrowse integration allows an agent and customer to simultaneously navigate a webpage in real-time, giving agents the ability to easily see where the customer is struggling and quickly resolve their issue.

allows an agent and customer to simultaneously navigate a webpage in real-time, giving agents the ability to easily see where the customer is struggling and quickly resolve their issue. Voice integration via Amazon Connect closes the omnichannel loop on Khoros's industry-leading digital contact center solution, which already unifies engagement across every digital channel. Now, brands can offer customers the ability to connect on any channel they choose and agents can handle voice interactions in the same intuitive Khoros platform they already know and love.

Khoros is unique in the industry with its ‘single pane of glass' platform to manage omnichannel customer interactions, including best-in-class digital customer care products for contact centers, enterprise-grade communities software, valuable voice of customer (VoC) insights, and award-winning social marketing capabilities—all powered by its patent-pending, AI-powered orchestration engine.

About Khoros

Khoros's award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.

