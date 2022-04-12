team.blue Denmark Improves Cloud and Network Offerings With Ciena's Data Center Interconnect Platform

Waveserver Ai provides scalable and programmable, multi-terabit connectivity services

team.blue Denmark, part of the team.blue Group, a leading hosting and cloud solutions provider in Europe, has selected Ciena's CIEN Waveserver Ai platform to serve as the foundation for its WAN-ring, providing point-to-point metro data center interconnect (DCI) network service between sites.

"We needed a solution to extend the capabilities of our current dark fiber infrastructure. It needed to be powerful, easy to use, and extremely stable while also being ultra-efficient in terms of power and size," said Michael Munk Lassen, Principal Systems Architect & Head of Technology, Infrastructure, team.blue. "Ciena's Waveserver Ai platform meets this need and enables us to create a simple point-to-point network between sites currently providing up to 8x100G on a single dark fiber which can be scaled further if needed."

"Cloud and content providers across the globe are investing in their DCI capabilities to increase network efficiency, reduce energy consumption and enable highly resilient connectivity at the edge of their network," said Jean David Fabre, Director, Datacenter Connectivity Solutions, Ciena. "Rolling out Ciena's Waverserver Ai platform allows team.blue Denmark to provide cutting-edge services."

Ciena's Waveserver Ai platform delivers high capacity – up to 2.4 Tb/s in a single rack unit – to tackle large scalability challenges. Intuitive to install and easy to operate, Waveserver Ai utilizes a familiar operational toolset and can be managed through industry-standard open APIs and data models. The platform's compact design helps reduce real estate costs while providing the capacity needed to support surging bandwidth demands in the metro.

About team.blue

team.blue is a leading digital enabler for companies and entrepreneurs. It serves over 2.5 million customers in Europe and has more than 1.600 experts to support them. Its goal is to shape technology and to empower businesses with innovative digital services.

About Ciena

Ciena CIEN is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

