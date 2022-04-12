InstaMortgage Earns a Place on Coveted List of Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2022

The third-annual Financial Times ranking ranks the company #2 in the Financial Services category

InstaMortgage, a tech-driven mortgage lender licensed in 26 states, today announced that it earned the rank of No. 70 overall and No. 2 among the financial services companies on the Financial Times (FT) list of Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2022. This is the first time that InstaMortgage has been recognized by the Financial Times.

"Everyone at InstaMortgage deserves this recognition for their unrelenting passion to elevate consumer experience," said Shashank Shekhar, CEO of InstaMortgage. "We are deeply committed to offering a digital, faster, and more predictable mortgage experience to homebuyers and homeowners. To be named the fastest-growing mortgage company in all of Americas is a testament to the trust that the clients put in our company."

The FT list was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks entrants from across the Americas (North and South America continents) by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2017 and 2020. The InstaMortgage CAGR was an astounding 137.1%, and their absolute growth rate was 1,232.8% growing from $1M in 2017 to more than $13.3M in 2020.

The FT list is dominated by companies in the United States and includes companies in Canada and 18 other countries throughout North and South America.

Financial Times in its congratulatory email effused, "After months of research where we scrutinized massive database material, contacted tens of thousands of companies and launched a public call to participate, The Financial Times and Statista have now completed the ranking of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022.

"Among the millions of existing North and South American enterprises, only 500 grew fast enough to enter the ranking."

Please visit www.instamortgage.com to learn more about the radically different mortgage experience.

About InstaMortgage

Founded in 2008 by Shashank Shekhar, InstaMortgage aims to provide a radically different mortgage experience to its clients across 26 states. By combining their superior technology with expert advice, excellent customer service, and competitive rates, they deliver a radically different mortgage experience tailored to each client's unique financial situation. The company has been named to the Inc 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America and Deloitte Fast Tech 500. It has also been recognized by several mortgage industry publications as one of the best places to work. InstaMortgage, dba Arcus Lending Inc, NMLS 1035734

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005211/en/