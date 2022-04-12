Opportune LLP Appoints Nichole Jaggers as Chief People Officer

Opportune LLP, a leading global energy business advisory firm, is pleased to announce that it has named Nichole Jaggers as Chief People Officer. As a key member of Opportune's leadership, Mrs. Jaggers will be responsible for overseeing the firm's people strategy, including human resources management, operations, talent management and talent acquisition, organization development, recruitment, learning and development, and diversity and inclusion efforts.

"At Opportune, we firmly believe that our people are our most valuable asset and what truly sets us apart in a competitive and rapidly evolving marketplace," said David Baggett, Manager Partner of Opportune. "We are pleased to have Nichole rejoin our team and look forward to her fostering our distinct culture in our next phase of growth."

Mrs. Jaggers brings over 10 years of relevant industry experience in human resources, talent management, and operational roles. Before Opportune, Mrs. Jaggers was Head of Talent at BPX Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BP plc and the U.S. onshore oil and gas business within BP's Production and Operations organization, where she led all activities in recruiting, onboarding, talent management, learning and development, and reward. Recently, she led the design and implementation of workforce planning, a high potential leadership development program, and an end-to-end recruitment process. Mrs. Jaggers came to BP following several years in energy consulting, having held the positions of Human Resources Manager and Human Resources Assistant at Opportune.

"The people at Opportune and their commitment to culture, talent development, recruiting, and diversity are what attracted me to the company," added Mrs. Jaggers. "I am excited to join the leadership team and help to successfully evolve the culture of such a dynamic and fast-paced organization."

Mrs. Jaggers holds a B.A. in Political Science with a Minor in Business from Texas A&M University. She also completed the High Potential Leadership Program at Harvard Business School's Executive Education and holds a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification.

