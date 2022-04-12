SMOKEFIRE Wood Fired Pellet Grill, STEALTH Edition Wins Red Dot Product Design Award

Weber Inc. WEBR, the global leader in outdoor cooking innovation, technology, and products, announced today its SMOKEFIRE Wood Fired Pellet Grill, STEALTH Edition, has been awarded a Red Dot in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022. The Red Dot Design Award, established in 1955, is one of the world's largest design competitions to recognize excellence in Product Design, Communication Design, and Design Concept, receiving more than 20,000 annual submissions from approximately 60 countries worldwide.

The SMOKEFIRE, STEALTH Edition grill, which features a sleek all-black exterior, received a Red Dot in the coveted Product Design category for its innovative and high-quality design.

ABOUT THE SMOKEFIRE, STEALTH EDITION GRILL

The SMOKEFIRE, STEALTH Edition grill (available in two models: EPX4 and EPX6; available models will vary by geographic region.) is the best wood pellet grill for high heat searing and low and slow smoking, delivering exceptionally delicious wood fired flavor.

It also offers:

Broad 200-600°F (95-315°C) temperature range, making it the best wood pellet grill for high heat searing, smoking, and everything in-between.

making it the best wood pellet grill for high heat searing, smoking, and everything in-between. Compatible with the WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection of grillware (sold separately) to open up the types of meals that can be made on a pellet grill, adding the ability to roast, steam, bake, and more.

of grillware (sold separately) to open up the types of meals that can be made on a pellet grill, adding the ability to roast, steam, bake, and more. Integrated WEBER CONNECT smart grilling technology creates perfectly grilled food through real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip and serve notifications at the grill or on the phone. With the WEBER CONNECT app, grillers stay connected to their grill while taking care of guests, watching the game, or enjoying a drink.

creates perfectly grilled food through real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip and serve notifications at the grill or on the phone. With the WEBER CONNECT app, grillers stay connected to their grill while taking care of guests, watching the game, or enjoying a drink. Built-in interior grill lighting illuminates the entire cooking grate for those extended evening or early morning cooks.

illuminates the entire cooking grate for those extended evening or early morning cooks. Top cooking grate provides a large, second level of grilling capacity.

provides a large, second level of grilling capacity. FLAVORIZER bars designed for direct, more consistent heat, unlike traditional pellet grills, which use a large diffuser plate that blocks the flame.

designed for direct, more consistent heat, unlike traditional pellet grills, which use a large diffuser plate that blocks the flame. Porcelain-enameled structure retains heat longer, even at cooler temperatures, and prevents the formation of rust and cracks.

The SMOKEFIRE, STEALTH Edition grill will formally receive this Award during the 2022 Red Dot Design Week, starting June 20 in Essen, Germany. As the Award recipient, the SMOKEFIRE, STEALTH Edition grill will become part of the exclusive collection of award-winning products in the Red Dot museum in Zollverein (Essen).

ABOUT WEBER

Weber Inc., headquartered in Palatine, Ill., is the world's leading barbecue brand. Weber's founder George Stephen, Sr., established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original kettle charcoal grill 70 years ago. Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers, and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts discover what's possible. In 2021, Weber acquired June Life Inc., a smart appliance and technology company, to accelerate the development of its Weber Connect technology and digital products. In addition, Weber recently launched 1952 Ventures, a subsidiary designed to accelerate new growth platforms and brand extensions for Weber in the areas of product, technologies, and partnerships. Weber offers its barbecue grills and accessories, services, and experiences to a passionate community of millions across 78 countries.

