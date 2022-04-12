Nexthink Appoints New CFO as Company Growth Soars

Financial industry veteran, Roberto Simon, brings more than 15 years of global experience to help drive continued growth and expand the Digital Employee Experience (DEX) market
Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced that Roberto Simon has been appointed as its new Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Roberto will oversee global finance as the company expands its reach, strengthens its environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) focus, and navigates the expectations for companies to deliver on digital employee experiences. His appointment comes as Nexthink continues to experience rapid customer growth and sees annual recurring revenue soar, with more than 66% ARR growth in North America.
"We're incredibly grateful to our customers for their trust and continued demand for our digital employee experience solutions," said Pedro Bados, Co-Founder and CEO of Nexthink. "Roberto's proven experience in helping high-growth technology companies scale makes him a perfect fit. We are honored to welcome him and look forward to collaborating on the many great things ahead for Nexthink."
For the past 15 years, Roberto has been leading financial teams, overseeing IT operations and managing the organic growth of organizations across the globe. His previous experience as CFO includes serving for six years at WEX (WEX:NYSE), a global B2B payments company as well as CFO at The Colomer Group, a professional beauty company, for three years where Roberto supported a successful acquisition by Revlon Inc. (REV:NYSE), a global cosmetics company. After the sale, Roberto went on to become CFO for Revlon Inc.
"Over the past two years, the pace of companies that prioritize the digital experience of their employees has accelerated incredibly. This trend is triggering rapid growth from companies like Nexthink, and this acceleration will only increase with hybrid work scenarios," said Roberto Simon. "I'm excited to build on the momentum Nexthink has achieved and to help the team to scale current operations for future successes."
About Nexthink
Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company is energizing the future of work by providing IT leaders with unprecedented insight into employees' daily experiences of technology at the device level – freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,100 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 15 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.
