OPEX® Unveils Its New Gemini™ Scanner With Right-Speed™ Scanning Technology

Included with OPEX's new Gemini™ high-volume scanner is "Right-Speed™," a unique scanning capability that enables different types of documents to be scanned at different speeds without changing equipment. This allows the Gemini scanner to maximize throughput and operational efficiency. With its unrivaled "Right-Speed" technology and paper handing, software configurability, scalability for the future, and best-in-class service, the Gemini solution is ideal for service bureaus, BPOs, government institutions, tax entities, medical records companies, insurance agencies, law firms, and a host of other industries.

With scan speeds of up to 240 pages per minute, the Gemini scanner features dual-feeder design and the ability for continuous feeding. Its five programmable sort bins enable unique sorting capabilities and provide for easy document handling. Operator comfort and productivity are enhanced further through the ergonomic design with a customizable work area and adjustable-height table.

"Gemini is the only scanning solution that handles documents in the widest range of types, sizes and conditions at the right speed, whether that be high speed, packet speed or drop feed," said Jeff Bowen, President, Document and Mail Automation. "This revolutionary innovation is the most versatile scanner available in the market and complements the Company's existing Document and Mail Automation portfolio, which includes the Falcon Series of high-volume, one-touch scanners that eliminate or significantly reduce prep time."

"OPEX brings generations of industry expertise, a proven track record developing first-class automation capabilities and advanced engineering, and a heritage of excellence," said Scott Maurer, President, OPEX International. "The company is vertically integrated—innovating, engineering, manufacturing, selling, and servicing all its automated solutions. This translates to the highest degree of quality equipment, reliable operations, product longevity, and an exceptional client experience."

The Gemini scanner was unveiled at a virtual event last week to several OPEX clients and partners and will be on demonstration at Booth 18 during the 2022 AIIM Conference in Denver, Colorado, from April 27-29, 2022.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,500 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

