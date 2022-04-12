CLEAResult's 80 Plus® Program Expands Efficiency Certifications to Include Industrial Power Supply Units

Creating standards for Industrial Power Supply Units (PSU) could save users in North America over $40.5 million in energy costs by 2024 and significantly speed up the transition to a more sustainable future. To encourage and promote standardization in the industry, CLEAResult, the leading energy efficiency consulting company, is expanding its 80 PLUS® certification program to include Industrial PSUs with a 115V certification.

As part of CLEAResult's Testing and Certification practice, 80 PLUS certifications show users that products have undergone third-party testing and meet or exceed the program's specified criteria. This allows manufacturers to validate a product's reliability and attest to energy savings that differentiate it in the market.

80 PLUS created energy efficiency standards that transformed the desktop and server power supply industry, and it will do the same for Industrial PSUs. "We aim to raise awareness and product adoption in the Industrial PSU space," Jason Boehlke, 80 PLUS Global Program Manager, explained, "each certification is designed to ensure consumer confidence and applaud emerging energy-efficient products that drive innovation amongst manufacturers."

Nate Mandelko, Program Marketing Manager from Artesyn agreed, "We've worked with CLEAResult for several years and see the value that 80 PLUS certifications bring to our products. It adds a level of trust in efficacy that the whole industry can rely on."

Industrial PSUs power fundamental infrastructure including commercial buildings, manufacturing, medical facilities, lighting controls for traffic signals and more. Their ubiquitous use makes it critical to establish clear energy efficiency standards and testing procedures for products to certify their reliability and energy savings claims.

The 80 PLUS certification for 115V Industrial PSUs further motivates manufacturers to focus on creating and delivering energy efficient products to the market. "We are ready to hit the ground running with our proven standard test methodology, technology and procedures to certify products in this space," Boehlke said. "Our goal is to revolutionize the standards Industrial PSU manufacturers use for premium products. This will reduce industrial energy use as a whole like we've done successfully for desktop and data center products."

For more details about 80 PLUS® certifications, please visit https://www.clearesult.com/80plus/.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition and decarbonization solutions in North America. Since 2003, our mission has been to change the way people use energy. Today, our experts lead the transition to a sustainable, equitable, and carbon-neutral future for our communities and our planet.

Our hometown teams collaborate with a diverse network of local partners to deliver world-class technology and personalized services that make it easy for commercial and industrial businesses, governments, utilities and residential customers to reduce their energy use and carbon footprint.

CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,400 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of TPG's global impact group, The Rise Fund.

Explore all our energy solutions at clearesult.com.

Follow us on: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005787/en/