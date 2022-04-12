Kalypso Strengthens Automotive and Tire Practice with Appointment of Aleksandar Boskovic as Principal

Recognized automotive and tire leader Aleksandar Boskovic has joined Kalypso, the digital services arm of Rockwell Automation helping some of the world's largest and most influential companies, discover create, make and sell better products with digital.
The people of Kalypso combine unparalleled expertise in innovation and digital technologies with depth of experience across the consumer, life sciences and industrial high-tech industries. Boskovic brings over 20 years of experience in the product development and manufacturing domains to Kalypso, leading companies through digital transformation journeys in the automotive and tire and aerospace and defense industries.
"We see a tremendous opportunity in the automotive and tire industry to help our clients fundamentally transform and continuously evolve their product development, manufacturing, supply chains and service models with the application of new technologies, data science techniques and talent," said Chad Markle, Senior Principal – Commercial Lead of Kalypso. "Aleksandar's exceptional client and industry leadership experience will allow Kalypso and Rockwell Automation to drive demonstrable value through new insights and possibilities for our clients. We are excited to welcome him to the organization and advance our automotive and tire expertise."
Boskovic has been a trusted strategic advisor and agent of change at more than 20 Fortune 500 companies. He held product strategy, development, and sales roles at major industrial software companies. Most recently, he served as the digital manufacturing services director for Accenture. Boskovic holds a PhD in Industrial Engineering and Robotics from the University of Windsor and a Masters of Manufacturing Engineering Degree from the University of Belgrade.
The appointment of Boskovic comes at a pivotal time for Kalypso, as it continues to extend its service offerings along the innovation value chain and grow its industry talent. Recently, the business announced the expansion of its supply chain, data science and sustainability service offerings and added enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise performance management (EPM) solution services across a growing set of industries.
"Kalypso is in the business of helping clients solve tough industry challenges, develop innovative products that improve people's lives, and deliver sustainable business results and," said Boskovic, "I'm excited to elevate Kalypso's clients in the automotive and tire sector and help them meet the ever-changing needs of the global landscape."
About Kalypso
Kalypso, a Rockwell Automation business ROK, is the digital services arm of Rockwell Automation helping clients discover, create, make and sell better products with digital. The business provides consulting, data science and artificial intelligence, technology, business process management and managed services across the innovation value chain. For more information, visit https://kalypso.com. Follow @Kalypso on LinkedIn and @KalypsoROK on Twitter.
