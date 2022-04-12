Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Release First PROUDLY Baby Care Products for Babies with Melanated Skin

The first-of-its-kind baby care company will launch its first five products available via the PROUDLY website

Today, PROUDLY, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's baby care brand for babies with melanated skin, announced the availability of its products for the first time ever, for purchase via the PROUDLY website.

PROUDLY launch collection. Credit: Di-Chen Chen for PROUDLY

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2015, 50.2% of babies born in the US have one parent of color. However, historically, no baby brands have been squarely focused on this community of children. PROUDLY is the first accessibly-priced baby care company with products designed specifically for children of color. The products have been co-designed with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, who has thoughtfully studied and selected plant-based, moisturizing ingredients to take into account the unique needs of melanated babies, who are more prone to some skin concerns such as general dryness, eczema, cradle cap, and acne.

"PROUDLY was inspired by our daughter, Kaavia, and millions of other babies of color," said Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, PROUDLY Co-Founders. "We set out to build PROUDLY because we found there was a lack of options for children of color as we've raised our own kids. We want these products to be intentional, but also to be accessible to the people who need them. We're overjoyed to finally have them out in the world."

The following products will be available via PROUDLY.com starting today:

"We're proud to have built a diverse team of experts that reflect the communities we're serving because we truly believe that's the best way to do business," said Pam Cholankeril, President of PROUDLY. "We want to change the way that society has long thought about serving people of color and the nuanced issues that they face, by bringing these products to the mainstream, particularly for parents who are raising the next generation. We're so excited to see that mission come to life with our products."

PROUDLY is on a mission to embrace and celebrate babies of color and to showcase and highlight their village of caretakers and loved ones. It also aims to showcase that companies can be built differently by hiring and partnering with diverse talent to elevate them.

For more information about PROUDLY, visit https://proudly.com/

