Fintech Industry Veterans Sharda Caro Del Castillo and Scott Schenkel Join Forter's Board of Directors

Leaders Will Provide Cross-Functional Strategy and Operational Expertise

Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of two new board members, Sharda Caro Del Castillo and Scott Schenkel. Caro Del Castillo and Schenkel bring digital commerce, financial, operational, legal and compliance expertise to Forter.

The news comes during a period of growth for the company. In the past two years, Forter completed series F funding to bring total dollars raised to $525 million. The company also passed an impressive milestone, having processed more than $500 billion in gross merchandise value on behalf of its global clients since inception. In addition, Forter launched new offerings in identities and payments to expand its market-leading platform and aid merchants that intend to increase digital commerce revenue, improve customer experiences and reduce losses to fraud.

"We're excited to welcome these two visionary leaders to the Forter board," said Michael Reitblat, CEO and co-founder of Forter. "Both Sharda and Scott have helped build and guide some of the world's most renowned companies, including Affirm, Airbnb, eBay and GE. Forter will benefit from their expertise as we continue to extend our impact in the digital commerce ecosystem."

Caro Del Castillo is a globally renowned fintech leader focused on the intersection of law, technology and financial services. She formerly served as the chief legal officer, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary of Affirm, managing legal, corporate, secretarial, ethics and enterprise risk management teams in service of the company's mission to provide honest financial products to improve consumers' lives. Caro Del Castillo also previously served as general counsel and chief compliance officer of AirBnB Payments, as well as the Interim Global Head of Payments for the company. She also serves on the Board of Directors of GoFundMe.

"I'm delighted to join the Forter board and help the company strengthen and expand the legal, risk management and governance capabilities needed to scale a global business," said Caro Del Castillo. "With a passion for financial inclusion, I believe that Forter's mission to bring trust to digital commerce will prevent the false declines and fraud that hurt both businesses and consumers everywhere."

Schenkel is the former CFO and interim CEO of eBay, where he oversaw the company's finance, analytics and information technology functions. Prior to eBay, Schenkel served as the CFO of multiple GE businesses, including GE Healthcare Clinical Systems, GE Medical Information Technologies, GE Plastics Europe and GE Lighting Europe. He now serves on the board of NetApp, where he is the Audit Committee Chair.

"It's an exciting time at Forter as the company continues to grow and extend the impact of its Trust Platform to meet the needs of merchants all over the world," said Schenkel. "I'm pleased to join Forter's board of directors to advance the cross-functional capabilities needed to serve the company's customers, innovate new products and deliver exceptional service."

About Forter

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. With Forter, enterprises generate more revenue and reduce losses to fraud and abuse by making accurate and real-time decisions about every digital interaction.

Forter was founded on the insight that it's not about what is being purchased, nor where, but who is behind the interaction. As a result, Forter continues to expand its global customer network— processing nearly $250 billion in transaction value in the past year. As the company grows, their customers benefit further; a fraudster detected by one customer is instantly recognizable to all Forter customers. Only automation can facilitate the speed, scale, and accuracy needed to approve more transactions, block more fraud attempts, and deliver better customer experiences.

Forter is entrusted by digital commerce leaders across industries, including Nordstrom, Sephora, Instacart, Adobe, Priceline, and more. These businesses are committed to ensuring that everyone who visits their site gets the experience they deserve.

