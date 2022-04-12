ECI Software Solutions Names Aldo Veenstra as President of Manufacturing Division, Europe

ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced Aldo Veenstra as president of ECI's manufacturing division in Europe.

Veenstra holds a Master of Science degree in Management from Nyenrode University and has more than 25 years' experience as a leader in the software and services industry, having worked in both the U.K. and The Netherlands. During his career, he has worked for software companies such as ICL, Getronics, ADP and Unit4 in sales, operational and general leadership roles.

"I've spent my career in dynamic, fast-growing software companies, so ECI's mission to provide the industry-specific technology that small and medium manufacturers need to grow made this opportunity a perfect fit," Veenstra said. "I am excited to join the ECI team at this point of global expansion and am eager to contribute to the business's growth moving forward."

Under the leadership of Veenstra's predecessor, Gino Keijzer, ECI's manufacturing division in Europe experienced high growth over the past seven years. Recent wins include the acquisition of MyProduction – an Oslo, Norway-based provider of integrated cloud solutions for manufacturing and logistics companies in the Nordics – and the company's first recognition as a Great Place to Work® in the U.K. and Belgium.

"Europe represents a major opportunity for ECI as we continue to grow into global markets," said Trevor Gruenewald, ECI's CEO. "Aldo's impressive track record of directing high growth companies in multiple sectors makes us confident that he will help ECI continue to scale globally."

To learn more about ECI Europe, visit www.ecisolutions.com/en-gb

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies to more than 22,000 customers around the world. For 30+ years, ECI has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction and field service organizations.

Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands and Australia.

