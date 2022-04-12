Cambium Learning Group's John Campbell Recognized as CEO of the Year by EdTech Digest

Cambium and its business units earn two wins and 10 finalist nods in multiple categories

Cambium Learning® Group announced that CEO John Campbell has been named CEO of the Year in EdTech Digest's 2022 EdTech Awards. Celebrating its 12th year, the US-based awards program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech as well as people for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. The CEO of the Year award recognizes Campbell's work ​​as he led Cambium's six business units through the pandemic, helping them find effective ways to pivot and continuing to help teachers and students so they felt seen, valued and supported.

"I'm humbled to be recognized for the incredible work of our 2,300 employees," said John Campbell, CEO of Cambium. "With my upcoming retirement in May, I've naturally been reflecting on my time at Cambium. It has been my greatest privilege to be a part of the Cambium family for 18 years and to have helped lead the strongest growth and impact in the company's history these last two years during such a challenging time."

Four other Cambium leading PreK-12 brands — Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, ExploreLearning® and Time4Learning® — were recognized by EdTech Digest's 2022 EdTech Awards. Lexia® Learning was awarded Best Literacy/Reading Solution for Lexia® Core5® Reading by Lexia® Learning and the other brands were finalists in the following categories:

Adaptive Technology Solution – Lexia PowerUp Literacy® by Lexia® Learning

Emerging Technology Solution – Lexia® English Language Development™ by Lexia® Learning

Language Arts Solution – Lexia PowerUp Literacy® by Lexia® Learning

Language Learning Solution – Lexia® English Language Development™ by Lexia® Learning

New Product or Service (released in 2018 or later) – Lexia® English Language Development™ by Lexia® Learning

Personalized Learning Solution – Lexia Core5 Reading® by Lexia® Learning

Math Solution – ExploreLearning Frax®

EdTech Company Setting a Trend – Cambium Learning Group and Learning A-Z: Raz-Plus®

EdTech Company Setting a Trend – Time4Learning

Founder/CEO of the Year – John Edelson, Time4Learning

"As events unfold on the world stage that seem to inch ever closer to a precipice unknown, we are reminded that the leaders and innovators of education technology have always worked on the edge," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

"The future-focused work they do is inspired by the infinite potential of all people to learn and thrive. It's pushed forward by the human spirit. It's the light that even through the darkest times always shines through," Rivero said.

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential. The full list of winners and more information on the awards can be found here.

About Edtech Digest and the EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally seen, valued, and supported each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

