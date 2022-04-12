OwnBackup Announces the Launch of OwnBackup Secure to Help Companies Address SaaS Data Security Gaps

With Secure, OwnBackup addresses the growing demand to include security as part of a comprehensive data protection strategy

OwnBackup, the leading SaaS data protection platform, today announced the launch of a new SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution, OwnBackup Secure, to help companies identify data vulnerabilities and proactively take action to protect their mission-critical data.

While cyberattacks continue to be a constant threat to all companies that store data in the cloud, it's just one trend contributing to a larger data confidence crisis, as the volume, velocity, and variety of data inside SaaS applications grows. As SaaS solutions are adopted across more parts of a business, it's becoming increasingly difficult for organizations to manage, secure and protect their data while simultaneously driving digital transformation projects - primarily because the security controls provided by SaaS providers become more difficult to manage as data and users scale. According to OwnBackup's research, 88% of sensitive information inside Salesforce remains exposed to hacking and misuse by employees because most users can read or edit high-risk fields.

All of this data also poses compliance challenges, as the data varies considerably in sensitivity levels and is subject to industry-specific or government-mandated regulations such as SOX, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR. Without a proper SSPM solution, it's nearly impossible for companies to understand what data they hold in their SaaS applications, who has access to it, and how much damage could be done if it was to be compromised.

"Protecting and governing the data inside your SaaS applications has become a massive undertaking," said Sam Gutmann, CEO of OwnBackup. "Until now, there was no single company that could help organizations manage access to sensitive data through the entire data and application development lifecycle - including classification, security posture analysis, remediation, secure development, backup and recovery, and archiving. With OwnBackup Secure, along with our other products, we're able to deliver all of those capabilities through a single platform."

OwnBackup Secure is available on the Salesforce AppExchange. The product launch is yet another sign of OwnBackup's rapid growth and furthers their goal to provide comprehensive data protection that goes beyond backup and recovery. Since acquiring RevCult, a SSPM provider, in the second half of 2021, OwnBackup has accelerated its product investments in security to meet increasing market demands and has gained several new customers in just the past few months.

"OwnBackup has helped us at Cadence Bank significantly to build a trusted partnership internally with our compliance and security teams, " said Carl Lange, VP of Application Systems at Cadence Bank. "Having OwnBackup Secure allows our Salesforce team to focus more on what it does best, development in support of the system, while security and compliance teams can focus on risk, collectively benefiting the bank."

Currently, OwnBackup provides its market-leading SaaS data protection solutions for Salesforce, where they are the top-rated solution on the Salesforce AppExchange, as well as Microsoft Dynamics 365, the second-largest CRM platform globally. Between both ecosystems, OwnBackup now protects over 4,500 customers worldwide. As part of their mission to empower customers to own and protect their data on any SaaS platform, they plan to launch OwnBackup Recover for ServiceNow in the coming months.

About OwnBackup

OwnBackup is a leading SaaS data protection platform for some of the largest SaaS ecosystems in the world, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and ServiceNow. Through capabilities like data security, backup and recovery, archiving, and sandbox seeding, OwnBackup empowers thousands of organizations worldwide to manage and protect the mission-critical data that drives their business.

Co-founded by seasoned data recovery, data protection, and information security experts, OwnBackup is a trusted independent software vendor (ISV) partner on the Salesforce AppExchange and Microsoft Marketplace. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, with research and development (R&D), support, and other functions in Israel, EMEA and APAC, OwnBackup is the partner of choice for some of the world's largest users of SaaS applications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005084/en/