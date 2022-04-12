The International Electrotechnical Commission Participating in CCC's Document Delivery with RightFind

Standards Development Organization Partners with CCC to Find New Markets for Content

CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces that the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), the world's leading organization for the preparation and publication of international standards for electrotechnology, is now offering document delivery through CCC's RightFind.

Document delivery is an integral part of the award-winning RightFind Suite, a cloud-based content workflow solution that is the fastest way to find, manage, and collaborate with content from a database of 146+ million citations and 5+ million open access articles. With RightFind, ordering is easy, convenient, and fast, with 86% of documents delivered instantly and 97% in less than a day. CCC distributes over 1.8 million documents a year, more than any other document delivery provider, to more than 1,100 organizations in 113 countries.

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, IEC is a global, not-for-profit membership organization that brings together more than 170 countries and coordinates the work of 20,000 experts globally, organized in over 200 technical committees and subcommittees and hundreds of working groups. IEC work directly supports the targets of all 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. IEC joined CCC's Annual Copyright License for businesses in 2017 and has now extended this partnership by joining Document Delivery with RightFind.

IEC joins other Standards Development Organizations participating in CCC solutions including ASTM International, the British Standards Institution (BSI), and SAE International.

"Standards Development Organizations partner with CCC to find new markets for their valuable content," said Lauren Tulloch, Vice President and Managing Director, Corporate Solutions, CCC. "CCC offers organizations such as IEC trusted licensing and document delivery services that complement their own subscription and individual document sales programs, so customers can leverage the unique value of standards publications while respecting the intellectual property rights of those who produce them."

Standards Development Organizations (SDOs) offer a broad range of unique, high-value content to users around the world. While most business customers take great care with how they acquire and use standards materials, they may not realize that creating materials that contain information from standards publications to support internal training programs or share with members of a working group is not covered under the scope of their subscription agreement or individual purchase and requires additional permissions like those included in CCC's annual copyright licenses.

CCC recently brought together a panel of industry experts who offered their perspectives on the role of standards in helping to bring about the ‘Workflow of the Future.' The event was supported by the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration's Market Development Cooperator Program.

ABOUT CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC (Copyright Clearance Center) helps organizations integrate, access, and share information through licensing, content, software, and professional services. With expertise in copyright and information management, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders to design and deliver innovative information solutions that power decision-making by helping people integrate and navigate data sources and content assets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005004/en/