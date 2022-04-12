Mavenir Appoints Erin Mulligan Nelson as Independent Director

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced today the appointment of Erin Mulligan Nelson to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director, effective April 12.

"We are pleased to welcome Erin to Mavenir's Board of Directors. Erin's vast experience in digital, software, applications, SaaS business models, and marketing will make her a valuable addition to the Board, particularly as Mavenir embraces new software business models," said Hubert De Pesquidoux, Executive Chairman of Mavenir and Executive Partner at Siris.

"I am very pleased and honored to join Mavenir's Board. Mavenir's leadership position as a network software provider and its innovative approach to solving customer challenges is compelling." said Erin Mulligan Nelson. "I look forward to joining Mavenir's exciting journey in 5G, OpenRAN, Enterprise Private Networking, and Cloud-Native Software and Applications."

Since 2021, Ms. Nelson has been Chief Executive Officer and Director of Bonterra, a public benefit corporation that is the combination of a four-company rollup including Social Solutions, CyberGrants, EveryAction and Network for Good which has become the second-largest and fastest-growing social good software platform. Before leading Bonterra, Ms. Nelson was Chief Executive Officer and Director of Social Solutions, and prior to that, she was the CEO of Calytera, a private equity-backed government technology software company. Ms. Nelson spent 11 years at Dell, Inc., including as Global Chief Marketing Officer, where she stewarded the $13.5 billion Dell.com e-commerce business, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Dell's global marketing strategy.

"As an accomplished business leader, Erin's knowledge and experience in accelerating sales growth, software transformation, and business model evolution make her an ideal addition to Mavenir's Board," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "We look forward to the insights and guidance she will provide as we welcome her to the company."

She currently serves as an Independent Director and member of the Audit Committee for Skyline Champion SKY, and as an Advisor to the Dean's Council at her alma mater, The University of Texas McCombs School of Business. In addition, Ms. Mulligan Nelson is a Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors and an alumna of the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management's Women's Director Development Program. She has been recognized multiple times as one of the 50 most powerful women in technology by the National Diversity Council.

