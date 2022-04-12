Lister Digital Announces New CEO in India; Formally Joins Bounteous

Transition unifies global impact of high growth co-innovation consultancy

Bounteous, the digital innovation partner of the world's most ambitious brands, today introduced the India-based global delivery arm of Bounteous following the full integration of Lister Digital. The rebrand completes Bounteous' September 2021 acquisition of Lister Digital, which has an office in Chennai, India.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005506/en/

Vasan Sampath (Photo: Business Wire)

In conjunction with the integration announcement, Bounteous enters a new phase of leadership in India, promoting President Vasan Sampath to CEO, following the planned retirement of former founder and CEO Srinivasagopalan Chary. Additionally, Bounteous has appointed Shankar Krishnaswamy as Senior Vice President, responsible for leading the CRM team in India and aligning with Katy Allen, Managing Director, on Healthcare initiatives. Krishnaswamy brings nearly 25 years of rich experience in Technology and Delivery in IT Services. This news marks a pivotal moment for Bounteous as the company doubles down on its commitment to accelerate and expand global delivery capabilities across Asia, LATAM, and beyond.

"I am confident in Vasan's proven leadership abilities and excited to see him step into the role of CEO to help to grow Bounteous in India," Chary said. "Throughout Vasan's 16 years with the company, he has continued to demonstrate his unwavering commitment to creating a culture of excellence for our team and our clients. We could not ask for a better leader as it enters its next phase of growth."

"I'm honored to lead our India team during this exciting time of growth and innovation, and proud of the amazing team and culture we have built," Sampath added. "I look forward to continuing to grow this organization as Bounteous expands throughout the globe."

Bounteous has ambitious hiring plans in India, expecting to add thousands of new jobs in digital engineering, commerce, marketing, data and analytics over the next five years. The company will continue to offer a flexible, hybrid workplace for those who prefer working from home. Bounteous is actively hiring in all departments for talent across India and in its Chennai collaboration center, particularly in digital experience platforms of Salesforce and Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), along with digital engineering. Visit https://bounteous.com/about/india/ to learn more.

A cornerstone of Bounteous' effort in India to attract leading talent in the digital experience space is their Beyond Your Break program, a hiring program geared toward attracting industry professionals who have taken a career break of at least one year, and creating a seamless on-ramp to bring them back into the workforce. The Bounteous India team has created a recruiting program around this hiring strategy, along with a comprehensive support system to help new or returning employees remaster their skills and get used to being back in the work space. The program has been so successful, Bounteous plans to adopt the program in its North American market.

"We are motivated and encouraged by the great work of our Bounteous team in India, and are eager to implement and expand their people programming to the greater Bounteous organization," said Leah Weyant, Bounteous Chief People Officer.

Bounteous CSR in India endorses several charities, including Akshaya Patra Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting food and education of children; Anandam Trust, a free home for senior citizens that physically and financially supports the elderly and helps them live a dignified life; and Ekam Foundation, a non-governmental organization that aims to provide quality healthcare to needy children and mothers in rural India.

Globally, Bounteous boasts more than 1,700 strategists, technologists, designers, analysts, content creators, and marketers who have the opportunity to work in collaboration centers throughout North America, Europe, and Asia to be close to clients and convenient for team members.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world's most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005506/en/